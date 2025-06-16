Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 10,000 Tesco shares generates a passive income of…

Buying 10,000 Tesco shares generates a passive income of…

Tesco shares are marching higher as the supermarket continues to dominate the grocery retail space, but how much income can investors earn?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Tesco employee helping female customer

Image source: Tesco plc

Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares are among some of the most popular investments in the UK. And looking at its recent performance, it’s not hard to understand why.

Britain’s largest grocery retailer has been steadily taking market share over the last 12 months, boosting sales and earnings in the process. Subsequently, the share price is up a whopping 27% since June last year. By comparison, the FTSE 100 has only delivered a nearly 9% gain over the same period.

But it’s not just the potential for capital gains that entices British investors. The stock also offers a robust 3.6% dividend yield. At first glance, this may not seem all that impressive. After all, the FTSE 100 also provides a similar level of payout. But with Tesco more than quadrupling its dividend since 2018, long-term shareholders are now earning a much higher yield.

With that in mind, let’s explore just how much passive income investors could earn right now and in the future if they were to snap up 1,000 shares today.

Unlocking a second income

Right now, Tesco shares are trading at around 380p. At this price point, buying 10,000 shares currently costs around £38,000. So what do investors get in return for this chunky lump sum?

The current dividend per share is 13.7p. So a £38,000 investment today would generate a passive income of £1,370 overnight. That’s not bad, but what about in the future?

Dividend forecasts need to be taken with a healthy pinch of salt, especially long-term ones. That’s because shareholder payouts are ultimately determined by earnings, and projecting profits requires quite a few assumptions that may simply not come to pass.

Nevertheless, they can still give investors a rough idea of what to expect if no spanners are thrown into the works. And right now, analysts estimate the Tesco dividend could reach 22.9p over the next five years. That’s enough to boost the current yield from 3.6% to 6% and boost the passive income from £1,370 to £2,290.

Is this realistic?

Growing shareholder dividends by almost 70% over the next five years is certainly consistent with Tesco’s historical performance. And with management successfully leveraging the unique competitive advantage of its Clubcard loyalty scheme, the bullish sentiment from analysts certainly seems to be sound. However, even the most promising opportunities have their weak spots.

Running a network of almost 3,000 stores requires quite a large workforce. But, with recent changes made to National Insurance contributions along with Minimum Wage rates, Tesco is susceptible to wage inflation. Other retailers have similar exposure, but that creates a bit of a problem.

Supermarkets may struggle to pass on these additional costs to customers in such a competitive environment, putting pressure on already razor-thin profit margins. As such, volume growth is going to be essential for long-term success. And if discount retailers like Aldi and Lidl continue trying to chip away at Tesco’s market dominance, achieving volume growth may become increasingly harder as time goes on.

Despite these risks, Tesco’s long track record of keeping such threats at bay merits a closer look at its shares by investors seeking a reliable passive income stream.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

