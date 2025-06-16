Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 1,000 Aviva shares generates an income of…

Buying 1,000 Aviva shares generates an income of…

Aviva shares could be primed to thrive in the long run if its takeover of Direct Line is a success, but what does this mean for dividends?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Aviva (LSE:AV.) shares currently have the 12th highest dividend yield in the FTSE 100. Being an insurance giant, it’s not a particularly exciting enterprise compared to disruptive technology start-ups or novel biotechs. But boring can often be lucrative, especially when operations are highly cash-generative.

In a higher interest rate environment, Aviva’s business has been able to thrive, with cash flows heading on an upward trajectory over the last five years. That’s paved the way for lower debt on the balance sheet as well as continuous dividend hikes since 2019. And patient shareholders have been rewarded with a chunky yield along with a 120% capital gain.

The question now is, can Aviva shares continue to climb? And how much income could investors earn from dividends in the future?

Latest projections

The analyst team at UBS have highlighted Aviva as a phenomenal insurance enterprise on track to deliver a 40% return on capital over the next three years. In particular, it highlighted the expected synergies and cross-selling opportunities emerging from the company’s ongoing takeover of Direct Line – advantages that it believes haven’t been fully realised in the stock price.

As such, UBS has placed the share price forecast for Aviva at 675p – around 11% higher than where the stock’s trading today. But what about the dividend?

Fiscal YearDividend ForecastForward Yield
202538.3p6.3%
202641p6.7%
202743.9p7.2%
202847p7.7%
202950.3p8.3%

If the Direct Line acquisition is a success and delivers on expected results, then the dividend could be set to increase significantly over the next four years, reaching as high as 50.3p per share by 2029. If that proves to be accurate, then buying 1,000 Aviva shares today for around £6,100 would generate a passive income of £503 – up from the £357 that would have been paid out in 2024.

What could go wrong?

The forecasts certainly look encouraging. But even the most promising investments carry risks. In the case of Aviva, there are a few threats investors need to keep an eye on. Interest rates can adversely impact the pricing of annuities, while inflation erodes the underwriting margins of general insurance.

At the same time, turbulence within the financial markets can harm the value of its assets under management, potentially compromising its investment income stream. Consequently, regulatory capital reserves could be impacted, adding pressure to Aviva’s financial flexibility.

However, the more immediate threat is a failure to acquire and integrate Direct Line. The deal has been picked out by regulators for a closer review of market competition concerns. Investors will find out on 10 July whether or not the Direct Line acquisition will be approved, delayed, or outright blocked.

If Aviva gets the green light, it will control an estimated 20% of the UK motor and home insurance market – a fantastic catalyst for long-term growth. But if regulators hit the breaks, this loss of opportunity could spark share price volatility while also getting its dividend forecast revised down.

The point is that nothing’s set in stone. But given the potential rewards, these risks may be worth taking. Therefore, investors may want to consider investigating this opportunity further.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £14 now, Persimmon’s share price is trading at less than half its fair value by my reckoning

| Simon Watkins

Persimmon’s share price fell a lot over the past year, but I think a new home-building initiative and improved macroeconomic…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 pharma gem now a brilliant bargain?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant has been hit by fears of US tariffs and litigation over a key product, but…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Is Warren Buffett losing his touch?

| James Beard

Our writer's noticed that Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle has underperformed the S&P 500 during three of the past four years.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Non-energy minerals are the top performers in 2025. These small-cap FTSE shares are leading the charge

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines which sectors are doing well in 2025 and the FTSE shares that investors should consider to benefit…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Buying 10,000 Vodafone shares generates a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Vodafone shares have had a rough ride, with dividends slashed in half. But with its turnaround making steady progress, is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At today’s price, buying 1,000 British American Tobacco shares generates a second income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Tobacco companies may not be popular, but the British American Tobacco share price is on the rise, along with its…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The cheapest UK stock in my ISA is…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock currently trades at a massive discount to the market. Edward Sheldon believes it's mispriced and that there's…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Buying 750 Phoenix shares generates a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Phoenix shares offer one of the largest yields in the FTSE 100, but could dividends grow even larger by 2029?…

Read more »