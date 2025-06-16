Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 to invest in the S&P 500? Here’s how much money investors have made in 12 months

£10,000 to invest in the S&P 500? Here’s how much money investors have made in 12 months

US stocks are outperforming UK shares when looking at the S&P 500, but how much money have investors been making over the past year?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

It’s been a rocky 12 months for the S&P 500, with the US stock market going on a bit of a rollercoaster ride in April following tariff announcements. Despite this volatility, America’s flagship index has continued to head upwards, reaching new all-time highs. And subsequently, passive index investors, as well as some stock pickers, have been reaping the rewards.

So how much money have investors been making? And is it time to consider buying US stocks in June?

Crunching the numbers

For those who prefer to put their portfolios on autopilot with index funds, the last 12 months have been a relatively good time. Investors who held through the April mini-crash have gone on to earn a 12.4% return or 13.9% when including dividends. That means a £10,000 investment made in June 2024 is now worth £11,390.

That’s slightly ahead of the FTSE 100’s 10.1% achieved during the same period, making US stocks a higher-performing investment.

What about stock pickers? This number is a bit harder to work out since it ultimately depends on which stocks they decide to buy. Those snapped up shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp are likely disappointed. A combination of slower growth, conservative guidance, and a $150m expected tariff impact cost spooked a lot of investors, causing the share price to tumble by almost 40%. And now a £10,000 initial investment is only worth £6,330.

However, the story’s quite different for stock pickers who uncovered the value offered by Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). Accelerating aircraft build rates (particularly from Boeing) and a surge in new defence contracts for F-35 engine parts have supercharged profits far beyond analyst expectations. And investors who spotted this growth potential early have gone on to enjoy a stellar 103% gain, transforming £10,000 into £20,300.

Time to buy US stocks?

The macroeconomic uncertainty created by looming trade wars suggests some caution is warranted when exploring the world of US stocks. After all, many of these businesses are trading at lofty valuations that open the door to volatility. However, trying to time the market is a fool’s errand.

So instead, taking a dollar cost averaging approach is likely the most prudent. By drip feeding capital into high-quality businesses over time, investors can ensure they benefit from the bottom (if it’s already been reached) or by snapping up more shares at a better price (if the stock takes a tumble).

Given the success of Howmet, should stock pickers start their shopping spree here? Analysts at RBC Capital Markets certainly seem to think the aerospace & defence giant has more to offer, having recently hiked its share price target to $200. That’s about 19% higher than current levels. And this projection is driven by the expectation that defence contracts will continue to roll in while margins sustainably expand.

However, even a bullish consensus from RBC comes with a few caveats. The analysts have specifically highlighted the cyclicality of this sector. At the same time, new tariffs on critical metals (particularly titanium) could cause input costs to jump significantly that management might not be able to pass on to customers.

In other words, while Howmet might be a solid business, it’s not without its weak spots. Nevertheless, given the projected growth potential, it’s a US stock that’s worth further research, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howmet Aerospace. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £14 now, Persimmon’s share price is trading at less than half its fair value by my reckoning

| Simon Watkins

Persimmon’s share price fell a lot over the past year, but I think a new home-building initiative and improved macroeconomic…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 pharma gem now a brilliant bargain?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant has been hit by fears of US tariffs and litigation over a key product, but…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Is Warren Buffett losing his touch?

| James Beard

Our writer's noticed that Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle has underperformed the S&P 500 during three of the past four years.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Non-energy minerals are the top performers in 2025. These small-cap FTSE shares are leading the charge

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines which sectors are doing well in 2025 and the FTSE shares that investors should consider to benefit…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Buying 10,000 Vodafone shares generates a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Vodafone shares have had a rough ride, with dividends slashed in half. But with its turnaround making steady progress, is…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 Aviva shares generates an income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Aviva shares could be primed to thrive in the long run if its takeover of Direct Line is a success,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At today’s price, buying 1,000 British American Tobacco shares generates a second income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Tobacco companies may not be popular, but the British American Tobacco share price is on the rise, along with its…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The cheapest UK stock in my ISA is…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock currently trades at a massive discount to the market. Edward Sheldon believes it's mispriced and that there's…

Read more »