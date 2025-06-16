Member Login
£10,000 invested in Aston Martin shares 2 years ago is now worth…

Aston Martin shares have collapsed since they were once touted as FTSE 100 contenders. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the stock.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aston Martin (LSE:AML) shares are down 69% over the past two years. That means a £10,000 invested then would be worth just £3,100 today. Someone buying a brand new Aston Martin DBX would have seen less depreciation in percentage terms.

What’s behind the fall?

The most immediate cause has been a string of disappointing financial results. Over the past two years, Aston Martin’s reported falling vehicle sales, with 2024 seeing an 8.9% drop in deliveries and a 3% decline in revenue to £1.58bn.

Concurrently, losses have mounted, with the luxury car company posting a post-tax loss of £323.5m for 2024, up from £226.8m the year before. Gross profit margins have also contracted, and persistent production glitches and supply chain disruptions have led to delays and inefficiencies.

Debt remains a millstone around Aston Martin’s neck. Net debt ballooned to £1.16bn by the end of 2024 and rose further to £1.27bn by March, with interest payments alone wiping out operating profits. 

The company’s adjusted net leverage ratio stands at 5.1 times. This is huge and reflects the strain of high debt and declining earnings. What’s more, multiple emergency cash calls since 2020 have diluted shareholders and raised concerns about the company’s long-term viability. After all, it’s a loss-making car company with net debt now sitting above its market-cap.

External factors have also played a part. Weak demand in China, global supply chain snags, and the impact of new US tariffs have all weighed on sales and investor sentiment. Meanwhile, ambitious production targets — originally around 10,000 a year — have been quietly abandoned.

Turnaround hopes

Despite these challenge, there are glimmers of hope. New CEO Adrian Hallmark, who has a track record of turning around luxury brands, has pledged to deliver operational discipline and restore profitability within 12-18 months. 

His strategy focuses on cutting costs, improving production quality, and launching new, higher-margin models, including the much-anticipated Valhalla, and three new derivatives in the second half of 2025.

Analyst forecasts for 2025 are mixed, with consensus estimates pointing to net revenue of £1.61bn, gross margins near 40%, and a return to positive adjusted EBIT for the full year. The company expects positive free cash flow in the second half of 2025.

However, the forecasts also show net income remaining negative until 2027, when it just turns positive. Understandably, this does mean finding fair value isn’t particularly easy.

The current consensus share price target is around 90p. That just 6% above where the stock is today. What’s more, seven of the nine analyst ratings are Hold ratings, with the remaining two being favourable.

Collectively, all of this suggests there are better deals to be found on the stock market today. Personally, I’m not going to be adding Aston Martin to my portfolio. However, I do hope it can deliver a recovery.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no positions in any of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

