Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 909% in 3 years! Can Rolls-Royce shares carry on climbing?

Up 909% in 3 years! Can Rolls-Royce shares carry on climbing?

Nothing good lasts forever, although Rolls-Royce shares are giving it their best shot. Harvey Jones wonders when they will finally run out of road.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) shares have had another strong month, climbing 8.6%. Over the last year, they’re up more than 85%, but it’s the three-year performance that really takes the breath away — up 909%.

If an investor had caught this stock just right in June 2022, when it was still struggling, they’d have turned £10,000 into £100,900. That sort of growth can transform retirement plans and shows the sheer potential of individual share picking over passively tracking the market.

FTSE 100 growth star

Of course, picking a transformation stock like this isn’t easy. They’re rare and tough to spot. Oddly enough, I did spot the turnaround story and bought Rolls-Royce back in October 2022. Sadly, I didn’t transfer my retirement plans. But I was short of cash so only took a small position and chose to bank my 175% gain after a year when I needed some ready money.

That looked like the top to me, so I took the profit. But the shares kept climbing. I bought back in twice last August at an average of 485p. With the price at 872.8p today, that late trade is still showing a gain of around 80%.

On 10 June, the UK government confirmed its backing for Rolls-Royce’s small modular nuclear reactors. This adds yet another potential revenue stream, although Rolls needs other countries to come on board.

The company’s latest trading update on 1 May showed a strong start to 2025, and it stood by its 2025 guidance of £2.7bn to £2.9bn of underlying operating profit.

Large engine flying hours in Civil Aerospace hit 110% of pre-Covid levels. In Defence, demand remains robust. Power Systems is thriving. The firm has also completed £138m of its £1bn share buyback programme. It doesn’t seem so long ago that net debt was the big worry here. Not now though.

This stock is expensive

Rolls-Royce now trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 44, which is expensive. Despite its stellar success, this isn’t a risk-free business.

Civil Aerospace depends on global travel demand. Any disruption, from economic downturns to geopolitical events, could hit engine orders and servicing revenue.

Power Systems is booming right now, but if demand from data centres drops, so could growth. The group is still under pressure to deliver its transformation under CEO Tufan Erginbilgic. Any missed milestones would raise doubts.

Steady outlook

The 12 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have produced a median target of 859.6p. If correct, that’s a small drop of around 1% from today’s price.

Despite that, of the 14 analysts offering stock ratings, 10 call it a Strong Buy. Two say Hold, two say Sell. So confidence in the long-term growth story remains strong.

The pace of gains will almost certainly slow from here. A profit shortfall would do it. But I still think the transformation story has legs.

Since investors can’t buy at the old price, those considering the stock have to accept paying the new higher one. I’d think it’s still worth considering, possibly drip-feeding into the stock to take advantage of any dips.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

3 techniques to turbocharge your SIPP for a richer retirement!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a trio of ways he thinks an investor could use to try and grow the long-term value…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

With a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s how someone could make £762 each month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A well-invested Stocks and Shares ISA might rise in value due to share price growth -- but it can also…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in June [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT which stocks will be promoted to the FTSE 100. Here’s what it said!

| Charlie Carman

Each quarter, stocks are promoted to or relegated from the FTSE 100 index. ChatGPT reckons these UK shares are ones…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How many Legal & General shares must an investor buy to earn £1k of monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how much passive income someone could earn by taking a big position in one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

If I couldn’t touch my ISA or SIPP for 10 years, I’d be happy owning these super stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been analysing his ISA and pension stock holdings. And he believes these two companies will still be…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

7% yields and low P/E ratios? These 2 cheap shares look promising!

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE All-share is a great place to hunt for cheap shares, in my opinion. I've uncovered two top dividend…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend stock could pay me passive income for the next 20 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock has rewarded its investors with passive income every year for over 30 years. And it gets better…

Read more »