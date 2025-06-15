Member Login
Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in June [PREMIUM PICKS]

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a portfolio of at least 15 small-cap stocks.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Our monthly Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of small-cap recommendations, to help Fools build out their stock portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY)

Why we like it: Bloomsbury’s (LSE: BMY) best known for being the publisher of the Harry Potter series of books in the UK. The books continue to be bestsellers some 26 years after the boy wizard’s first appearance. Much like share investors hoping to spot the next Microsoft before anyone else, the same is true in publishing where taking a risk on an unknown talent can pay enormous dividends in the long run. The company appears to have unearthed another gem in fantasy author Sarah J. Maas, whose latest book, House of Flame and Shadow, helped the company perform far ahead of analysts’ expectations.

“The success of House of Flame and Shadow has driven demand for the author’s previous 15 books published by Bloomsbury as readers want to buy the whole set to be up to date. Bloomsbury says fantasy has grown in popularity around the world – with the sci-fi and fantasy genre growing by 54% in the last five years, according to Nielsen Bookscan. While there’s likely to be an element of feast and famine with consumer sales, as audience’s tastes are unpredictable, investors can be given comfort by the further six books Bloomsbury has under contract with Sarah J Maas, which seem likely to sell well.”

Why we like it now: While Bloomsbury’s FY 25 results looked uninspiring against a strong prior year, looking forward the consumer division should be given a boost by the new Harry Potter television show as well as the (yet to be announced) new release by Sarah J. Maas. Without any books by star author Maas in 2025, total sales grew 5%, with profit declining from £48.8m to £42m as the consumer profit margin returned to a normalised level following the exceptional sales and high operational gearing in 2024. The company’s academic and professional division is being affected by budgetary pressures in the US and UK and “the accelerated shift from print to digital” – though as an owner of trusted academic and professional IP, the company could develop powerful educational AI tools. Without a new title by Maas, and with non-consumer division facing struggles, the market has shown impatience by marking down the company’s share price. But to us, a forward P/E of just 14 could provide a good entry point for long-term investors, providing sales and profits can regain their former fizz.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bloomsbury Publishing Plc. 

