Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I couldn’t touch my ISA or SIPP for 10 years, I’d be happy owning these super stocks

If I couldn’t touch my ISA or SIPP for 10 years, I’d be happy owning these super stocks

Edward Sheldon has been analysing his ISA and pension stock holdings. And he believes these two companies will still be dominant in a decade’s time.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Recently, I was thinking about what in my Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) I’d hold on to if I couldn’t touch these investment accounts for 10 years. My goal was to assess the true long-term conviction I have in my current holdings.

It wasn’t an easy exercise. Because today, technology’s reshaping industries at an alarming pace and all kinds of companies in my portfolio are seeing their business models disrupted.

However, I did identify a handful of businesses I’m confident will still be dominating in a decade’s time. Here’s a look at two of them (they also happen to be my two largest holdings).

Amazon

First up, we have Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). It’s a diversified technology company today with operations in online shopping, cloud computing, digital advertising, artificial intelligence (AI), and many other areas of tech.

There are several reasons I have conviction in the long-term staying power of this business. One is that it has many ways to win. Even if one area of its business gets disrupted by a competitor or new technology in the years ahead, it could still do well.

Another reason is that it has a history of innovation. This isn’t a company that sits still. I believe that it will evolve significantly as the world becomes more technological (we’re likely to see a lot of AI from Amazon).

A third reason is that it has significant market share in its major industries. Today, it’s the largest player in online shopping and cloud computing globally and the third-largest player in digital advertising. So it has the financial firepower to acquire smaller companies with new technologies.

Of course, there are no guarantees that Amazon will continue to be successful. In the years ahead, it’s likely to face intense competition in all the industries it operates in.

To my mind, however, it has all the right ingredients to be a long-term winner. I plan to hold it for a long time and I think it’s worth considering as a long-term investment today.

Microsoft

Another company I’m optimistic will still be a dominant force in 2035 is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). It’s a diversified technology company that offers solutions in relation to business software, cloud computing, AI, and video gaming.

Microsoft has a powerful competitive advantage (economic moat) because so many businesses around the world use its software (Word, Excel, etc). Given its industry dominance in the business productivity space, it’s unlikely to disappear any time soon.

Meanwhile, it’s also a major player in cloud computing (it’s the second-largest player globally behind Amazon). With this industry forecast to grow by around 10%-15% a year between now and 2035, the firm is well placed for success here.

Additionally, like Amazon, it’s an innovator. Currently, it’s rolling out powerful AI features such as Copilot – a software service designed to help humans be more efficient.

Now, a scenario in which CEO Satya Nadella leaves the company is a risk here. He has been a brilliant leader over the last decade and transformed the company into a technology powerhouse.

Overall, however, I like the long-term risk/reward proposition. I think this stock is worth considering for the long run, especially if it pulls back 5%-10% in the near term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Microsoft. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How many Legal & General shares must an investor buy to earn £1k of monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how much passive income someone could earn by taking a big position in one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

7% yields and low P/E ratios? These 2 cheap shares look promising!

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE All-share is a great place to hunt for cheap shares, in my opinion. I've uncovered two top dividend…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend stock could pay me passive income for the next 20 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock has rewarded its investors with passive income every year for over 30 years. And it gets better…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s up 155% in a year! Still time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by a FTSE 100 stock that has shone brightly over the last year, and looks unlikely…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

As Rachel Reeves looks to renew Britain, here’s a FTSE 100 stock to consider

| Stephen Wright

The UK government’s push to boost housing could create opportunities for investors. But are FTSE 100 housebuilders the best stocks…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Dow Jones 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Dow Jones index has quietly been helping investors build wealth over the last five years, but how much money…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£250k in savings? Here’s how to instantly unlock a £20,750 second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

More than 250,000 people in the UK have over £250,000 saved up that can be used to instantly start earning…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Greggs shares would generate this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at the passive income potential from the UK's leading bakery chain. Is this FTSE 250 stock worth…

Read more »