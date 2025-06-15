7% yields and low P/E ratios? These 2 cheap shares look promising!

The FTSE All-share is a great place to hunt for cheap shares, in my opinion. I’ve uncovered two top dividend stocks worth a closer look.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

While hunting for high-yield opportunities on the FTSE All-Share, I recently identified two cheap shares that look undervalued. For income-focused investors, finding companies offering both strong dividends and modest valuations can be a powerful combination.

I tend to look for businesses with low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, high dividend yields and solid free cash flow. These are often signs the market has overlooked potential value.

After some digging, two stocks caught my attention: MAN Group (LSE: EMG) and International Personal Finance (LSE: IPF).

MAN Group

MAN Group’s one of the world’s largest publicly-listed hedge fund firms with a £1.97bn market-cap and a long track record in quantitative and alternative strategies. The shares currently trade for around £1.70 and have a P/E ratio of only 8.7, which is low compared to the financial sector average.

Created on TradingView.com

One of the major advantages here is MAN’s capital-light business model. With relatively low fixed costs and scalable operations, the company can maintain strong margins even during volatile market conditions. In fact, market volatility often benefits the firm, as it drives higher performance and management fees.

On top of that, the 7.35% dividend yield looks attractive, especially given the company’s history of special dividends and share buybacks.

Created on TradingView.com

However, there are risks. The company’s revenue is closely tied to asset performance and investor sentiment. If markets turn sour, performance fees can dry up quickly. There’s also the macroeconomic angle – rising rates and geopolitical shocks could weigh on investor appetite for hedge fund strategies.

Still, for those seeking a cheap stock with income potential, MAN Group seems worth considering, in my opinion.

International Personal Finance

With a P/E ratio of just 6 and a £1.56 price tag, this up-and-coming finance stock looks like one of the cheapest shares on the FTSE All-Share.

Created on TradingView.com

The £345m company offers consumer credit services in emerging markets, primarily in Eastern Europe and Latin America. While the sector carries more risk than blue-chip financials, the returns can be compelling. Plus, the company has a long track record of awarding cash to its dedicated shareholders, currently sporting a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Created on TradingView.com

A key strength is the firm’s local knowledge. The company operates with in-country teams who understand regional lending conditions and maintain close contact with customers. This face-to-face model helps keep default rates manageable, even in less stable economies.

On the flip side, international operations expose it to currency fluctuations and political instability, which can threaten earnings. Regulatory changes are another challenge, particularly if governments impose interest rate caps or tighten lending criteria. Moreover, funding costs could rise if global interest rates stay elevated.

Still, with both a high yield and room for growth, I think it’s a stock worth further research.

Final thoughts

Both MAN Group and International Personal Finance offer an attractive combination of cheap shares with high dividends. They’re not without risks, but the low valuations suggest much of the bad news may already be priced in.

For investors comfortable with a bit of market volatility, these two stocks could provide meaningful passive income while trading at a discount.