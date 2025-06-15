Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7% yields and low P/E ratios? These 2 cheap shares look promising!

7% yields and low P/E ratios? These 2 cheap shares look promising!

The FTSE All-share is a great place to hunt for cheap shares, in my opinion. I’ve uncovered two top dividend stocks worth a closer look.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

While hunting for high-yield opportunities on the FTSE All-Share, I recently identified two cheap shares that look undervalued. For income-focused investors, finding companies offering both strong dividends and modest valuations can be a powerful combination. 

I tend to look for businesses with low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, high dividend yields and solid free cash flow. These are often signs the market has overlooked potential value. 

After some digging, two stocks caught my attention: MAN Group (LSE: EMG) and International Personal Finance (LSE: IPF).

MAN Group

MAN Group’s one of the world’s largest publicly-listed hedge fund firms with a £1.97bn market-cap and a long track record in quantitative and alternative strategies. The shares currently trade for around £1.70 and have a P/E ratio of only 8.7, which is low compared to the financial sector average.

MAN Group P/E ratio
Created on TradingView.com

One of the major advantages here is MAN’s capital-light business model. With relatively low fixed costs and scalable operations, the company can maintain strong margins even during volatile market conditions. In fact, market volatility often benefits the firm, as it drives higher performance and management fees.

On top of that, the 7.35% dividend yield looks attractive, especially given the company’s history of special dividends and share buybacks.

MAN Group dividends
Created on TradingView.com

However, there are risks. The company’s revenue is closely tied to asset performance and investor sentiment. If markets turn sour, performance fees can dry up quickly. There’s also the macroeconomic angle – rising rates and geopolitical shocks could weigh on investor appetite for hedge fund strategies. 

Still, for those seeking a cheap stock with income potential, MAN Group seems worth considering, in my opinion.

International Personal Finance

With a P/E ratio of just 6 and a £1.56 price tag, this up-and-coming finance stock looks like one of the cheapest shares on the FTSE All-Share.

Created on TradingView.com

The £345m company offers consumer credit services in emerging markets, primarily in Eastern Europe and Latin America. While the sector carries more risk than blue-chip financials, the returns can be compelling. Plus, the company has a long track record of awarding cash to its dedicated shareholders, currently sporting a dividend yield of 7.15%.

IPF dividends
Created on TradingView.com

A key strength is the firm’s local knowledge. The company operates with in-country teams who understand regional lending conditions and maintain close contact with customers. This face-to-face model helps keep default rates manageable, even in less stable economies.

On the flip side, international operations expose it to currency fluctuations and political instability, which can threaten earnings. Regulatory changes are another challenge, particularly if governments impose interest rate caps or tighten lending criteria. Moreover, funding costs could rise if global interest rates stay elevated.

Still, with both a high yield and room for growth, I think it’s a stock worth further research.

Final thoughts

Both MAN Group and International Personal Finance offer an attractive combination of cheap shares with high dividends. They’re not without risks, but the low valuations suggest much of the bad news may already be priced in. 

For investors comfortable with a bit of market volatility, these two stocks could provide meaningful passive income while trading at a discount.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How many Legal & General shares must an investor buy to earn £1k of monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how much passive income someone could earn by taking a big position in one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

If I couldn’t touch my ISA or SIPP for 10 years, I’d be happy owning these super stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been analysing his ISA and pension stock holdings. And he believes these two companies will still be…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend stock could pay me passive income for the next 20 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock has rewarded its investors with passive income every year for over 30 years. And it gets better…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s up 155% in a year! Still time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by a FTSE 100 stock that has shone brightly over the last year, and looks unlikely…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

As Rachel Reeves looks to renew Britain, here’s a FTSE 100 stock to consider

| Stephen Wright

The UK government’s push to boost housing could create opportunities for investors. But are FTSE 100 housebuilders the best stocks…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Dow Jones 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Dow Jones index has quietly been helping investors build wealth over the last five years, but how much money…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£250k in savings? Here’s how to instantly unlock a £20,750 second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

More than 250,000 people in the UK have over £250,000 saved up that can be used to instantly start earning…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Greggs shares would generate this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at the passive income potential from the UK's leading bakery chain. Is this FTSE 250 stock worth…

Read more »