3 reliable UK dividend stocks that investors own for passive income

These are some of the most popular dividend stocks in the UK with long track records of reliability. But are they worth considering in 2025?

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London Stock Exchange is filled with top-notch dividend stocks. And among British investors, three of the most popular with a reputation for reliability are British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Diageo (LSE:DGE), and National Grid (LSE:NG.).

This reputation’s well-founded. Excluding a few hiccups, all three companies have been hiking shareholder payouts for decades.

Needless to say, stability and predictability are exactly what income investors like to see. So does that mean investors should rush to buy these businesses in 2025? Let’s take a closer look.

Tobacco vs regulation

Operating a tobacco business in 2025 isn’t easy. Increased health awareness paired with a regulatory clampdown is making life pretty difficult. Yet the addictive nature of cigarettes and other tobacco-based products has enabled price hikes to offset the decline in volumes. As such, earnings and dividends have kept flowing despite investor pessimism.

Management knows that pricing power has its limits. Subsequently, it’s begun diversifying its product portfolio into new, healthier categories like vapes, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. It’s still early days for many of these new offerings but, so far, growth appears to be off to a good start. The question is, can British American Tobacco transition its customers at a faster rate than declining tobacco sales?

Premium alcohol

In some ways, Diageo’s in a similar position as British American Tobacco. Global drinking levels are falling, resulting in lower sales volumes. And the headaches have only increased since US tariffs were thrown into the mix, which management anticipates to take a $150m hit in higher costs as a result.

Weaker sentiment’s driven the share price back down to 2016 levels despite cash flows remaining solid enough to maintain and expand dividends. Today, the business seems to be at a crossroads. Leadership has outlined its new strategy to focus on higher margin opportunities, allowing for continued growth even at lower volumes. But ultimately, time will tell whether this tactic will work out.

Energy infrastructure

Last year, National Grid decided to cut its dividend for the first time in decades, which spooked a lot of investors. But in retrospect, this decision appears to have been prudent. The British energy titan is in the middle of executing a pretty massive investment plan to modernise the UK’s electrical infrastructure – a decision that already seems to be bearing fruit.

In its latest results, pre-tax profits shot up by 20% to £3.65bn, offsetting a slight decline in revenue as the business reorganises and disposes of underperforming assets.

With a record £9.8bn invested in its 2025 fiscal year (ending in March) and even more upcoming capital deployments, the company appears to be hitting key milestones in its overhaul. Nevertheless, with plans to invest £60bn by March 2029, it’s still very early days.

The bottom line

All three of these dividend stocks have alluring prospects. But each is also navigating through its own set of unique challenges. And just because a stock has been a reliable dividend payer in the past doesn’t mean it will continue to be in the future.

Personally, Diageo shows the most promise, in my opinion, and is worthy of a closer inspection. But it’s up to investors to determine whether the potential return is worth the risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

