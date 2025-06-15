Member Login
£250k in savings? Here's how to instantly unlock a £20,750 second income

More than 250,000 people in the UK have over £250,000 saved up that can be used to instantly start earning a near-£21k second income!

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Leveraging the wealth-building benefits of the stock market is a fantastic way to start earning a second income stream. And while it takes money to make money, frugal saving can often supply the capital needed to get the ball rolling. That’s especially true for those who’ve already amassed £250,000 in the bank.

Obviously, most Britons don’t have a quarter of a million pounds lying around. However, according to the latest figures from HMRC, there are currently around 253,000 ISA accounts with at least £250,000 or more as of October 2024. And that number’s been steadily rising over the years.

So with that in mind, let’s see how these six-figure savings can instantly be transformed into a £20,750 passive income.

Dividends from an index fund

One of the easiest ways to enjoy a stock market second income is to rely on dividends. These payments typically happen once a quarter and don’t require investors to take any action beyond holding shares. This is especially true for index fund investors who don’t even need to worry about portfolio or risk management.

Today, the dividend yield of the FTSE 100 – the most popular British index – is 3.4%. So all investors have to do is throw their £250,000 into a low-cost index fund, and that’s an £8,500 passive income stream secured overnight. And over time, this income could grow as many of Britain’s largest businesses steadily boost shareholder payouts.

That’s not bad, but investors can do better if they’re willing to take on a bit of extra risk.

Hunting higher yields

While the average yield of the FTSE 100 may only be 3.4%, there are plenty of constituent stocks offering considerably more. For example, Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) currently has a yield of 8.3% — the highest in the index. And throwing £250,000 in the direction of this insurance giant would unlock a second income of £20,750 instantly!

So job done? After all, Legal & General has a long track record of hiking its dividend every year since 2009, excluding the pandemic in 2020. Well, not quite.

Indeed, Legal & General’s dividend has historically been robust. But that doesn’t guarantee this trend will continue. The business is highly sensitive to macroeconomic factors, particularly interest rates and the general health of the British economy. That’s because it carries a lot of investment assets in its own portfolio.

A downturn in the economy or financial markets could prove problematic for profits and, in turn, dividends. On the other hand, an ageing population across the UK, US, and Europe creates a nice tailwind for the business. This creates a structural demand for the group’s annuities, making it easier to secure future growth. Yet, at the same time, relying on financial products like annuities introduces notable longevity risks for the business if customers end up living longer than expected.

The point is that a high yield almost never comes risk-free. And looking at Legal & General, there are plenty of risks that income-seeking investors need to consider carefully.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

