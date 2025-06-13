Member Login
Glencore’s share price could rise another 63%, according to this broker

Glencore’s share price has risen around 40% since its April lows. However, this City brokerage firm believes it can keep rising.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After plummeting to around 205p in April, Glencore’s (LSE: GLEN) share price has rebounded. Currently, it’s trading at around 287p – about 40% higher than its 2025 lows.

Can the commodity stock continue to climb from here? One broker believes so. It has a price target that’s far higher than the current share price.

A lofty price target

The broker I’m talking about is Jefferies. It believes that today, Glencore shares are still undervalued.

Its price target’s 380p – about 32% above the current price. However, taking a ‘sum-of-the-parts’ valuation approach, it gets to a price target of 467p – about 63% higher.

Now, I’ll point out that broker forecasts and price targets need to be taken with a grain of salt. Often, they’re way off the mark.

This target suggests that Jefferies sees a lot of near-term potential in the stock however. Note that it currently lists the Footsie stock as a top mining pick.

My take on Glencore now

I last covered Glencore shares back on 7 April (at the height of the tariff market meltdown). At the time, the stock was near 200p and I wrote: “if one is patient, I think there’s a chance that Glencore shares could work from here.”

As for my view on the stock now, I’m less confident in the potential for share price gains now that it’s trading 40% higher than it was in April. Ultimately, a lot of the easy gains have already been made.

I do still see some potential in the long run however. That’s because Glencore generates a lot of its revenues from copper.

And the long-term fundamentals for this commodity look attractive. Looking ahead, the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the shift to clean energy, the scale up of data centres, and the stockpiling of ammunition should all boost demand.

It’s worth noting that the International Energy Agency (IEA) believes that, within a decade, copper demand will outstrip supply. It forecasts 2035 copper demand at 28.3m tonnes versus copper supply of 21.8m tonnes.

An unpredictable stock

Share price gains are far from guaranteed though. With this stock, there are lots of things that can go wrong.

Operational setbacks are one. Note that in Q1, copper production was down 30% year on year, primarily due to lower ore mining rates, head grades, and overall recoveries at several mines.

Lower commodity prices are another factor that can hurt investors. Often, prices fall when there are concerns about global economic growth.

It’s worth pointing out here that alongside copper, Glencore also produces coal. And recently, coal prices have fallen as a result of weak demand from Asia.

Better stocks to buy?

Given the risks, I see this FTSE stock as a little speculative. It could be worth thinking about if an investor is specifically looking for a copper play. However, I think there are better – and safer – stocks to consider buying for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

