An early or comfortable retirement is a goal many UK investors dream of but it often seems out of reach. Investing via a Stocks and Shares ISA could help.

Consider this strategy to target £25,000 in retirement income from a Stocks and Shares ISA

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

How much would a UK investor need in a tax-efficient Stocks and Shares ISA to retire comfortably? This is a question that popped up recently during a conversation I had regarding passive income.

Naturally, there’s no exact answer as it depends largely on each individual’s interpretation of comfortable. Further to that, it depends on whether the investor is looking for regular income or simply enough savings to live off.

Realistically, an income-focused investor would need around half a million pounds to achieve a minimal dividend income. Based on an average 5% yield, that could return £25,000 a year — a sufficient amount to supplement a pension. This would also leave the £500k pot intact for emergency expenses.

One strategy to achieve this goal involves high-yield stocks and a dividend reinvestment plan.

Patience and consistency

For investors playing the long game, building a half-a-million-pound portfolio needn’t be a pipedream — it’s a matter of patience, consistency and compounding. The ISA provides the tax-free wrapper and a high-yield, dividend-growing portfolio does the hard work..

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Savvy investors may want to consider a stock like Rathbones Group (LSE: RAT). With a 5.5% yield, it’s enjoyed 15 years of consistent dividend growth at an average rate of 6.9% annually.

The wealth manager has been around since 1742 and holds over £100bn in funds under management, primarily serving high-net-worth individuals and charities. It’s not exactly a headline-grabbing stock, just a solid, reliable business.

The power of reinvestment

Let’s say an investor starts with a modest lump sum of £20,000 and reinvests all dividends. By contributing a moderate £5,000 a year inside an ISA, with Rathbones’ historical 5.5% yield and 6.9% annual dividend growth, they could hit the £500,000 mark in around 21 years. Increase the annual contributions or catch the stock undervalued, and that timeline shortens. At the same, it could lengthen if the stock goes through weak periods.

Here’s the kicker: compounding doesn’t just happen at the account level — it’s supercharged when the dividends themselves are rising. Each reinvested payout buys more shares, which in turn produce larger dividends. It’s a snowball effect: early gains look tiny but later years do the heavy lifting.

Risks? Always

No investment’s bulletproof, and Rathbones is no exception. Wealth managers are sensitive to market cycles, so a prolonged downturn in the market could dent its fee income. This year’s integration of Investec Wealth & Investment, following their recent merger, adds execution risk. And while dividend growth has been strong, there’s no guarantee it’ll continue indefinitely.

Also, financial services is a competitive sector. If lower-cost platforms eat into its client base, Rathbones may have to adjust its fee model, threatening overall returns. It’s always important to keep an eye on the underlying business — not just the dividend track record.

A realistic goal

A diversified portfolio of stocks like Rathbones, with an average 5% yield, could help build a long-term passive income machine inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. Stocks to look for should offer a mix of a decent yield, consistent dividend growth and business stability.

The key is to start early, reinvest, and be patient — eventually, that £500k could stop being a dream and start looking like a realistic goal.