Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Q1 results give the Tesco share price a boost, but is it still cheap?

Q1 results give the Tesco share price a boost, but is it still cheap?

The Tesco share price is back in positive territory year to date after a brief dip, so what does the latest update say about the future?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Tesco (LSE: TSCO) share price got a 3% boost Thursday morning (12 June), on the back of a Q1 update. Like-for-like sales in the 13 weeks to 24 May rose 4.7% in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with total sales up 4.6%.

Even with increased price competition, CEO Ken Murphy said: “In the UK we have continued to see market share gains.”

The latest Kantar survey put Tesco’s share of the UK groceries market up to 28%. So much for the feared dominance by the ‘pile ’em high, sell ’em cheap’ interlopers.

Shareholder rewards

Despite a spring dip, the Tesco share price has risen 30% in 12 months. The past five years cover a tougher inflationary period, but we still see an overall 37% gain. Oh, and five years of dividends with yields around 3.5%.

It’s no wonder Tesco’s a popular bedrock stock for so many Stocks and Shares ISA investors.

The CEO added: “The market remains intensely competitive.” Tesco remains focused on price matching to deal with it, currently offering an Aldi price match on more than 600 items. The latest update also spoke of around 1,000 Everyday Prices deals and 9,000 Clubcard specials each week.

As well as matching the competition directly, I rate that as a smart marketing move. If Tesco customers clearly see the effort to avoid being undercut by Aldi, it should make them less likely to actually shop around and find out for themselves.

Not just cheapies

The Clubcard scheme has been a big success. Who’s going to shop somewhere else and miss out on this week’s offers? On top of that, I reckon Tesco’s price-range marketing has been something of a masterstroke. In the quarter just ended, Finest brand sales rose an impressive 18% year-on-year.

Not only is Tesco going head to head with Aldi and Lidl, it’s also attacking what was traditionally the Sainsbury’s end of the market. Sainsbury’s though, is still in a decent second place with a 15% market share as it also targets a wider range of consumers.

Looking ahead

Part of the risk from competing across the full range of the market comes in the form of margin pressure. And that’s especially key at a time when inflation and interest rates are still high.

There’s no news of margins in this update. So that’s something we should watch for in first-half results due on 2 October. Still, at FY results time in April, we actually saw the company’s operating margin edge up slightly.

Tesco left its full-year guidance unchanged. The board expects adjusted operating profit ranging £2.7bn-£3bn, with free cash flow of £1.4bn-£1.8bn. The current £1.45bn share buyback programme has reached £448m so far, expected to complete by April 2026.

What to do?

A forward P/E ratio of 14.5 might not look screamingly cheap. And pressure on the retail sector could squeeze the share price in the medium term. But I rate it as fair value, and Tesco remains one of the core stocks I think long-term ISA investors should consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Since January, the sizzling NatWest share price has turned £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

The NatWest share price has been red hot in recent years, and Harvey Jones assumes that it has to cool…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Growth Shares

Red flag! This FTSE 100 stock looks really overvalued to me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he believes a FTSE 100 stock's overvalued and where he can find better ways to get…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK dividend shares to consider buying in an ISA today

| Alan Oscroft

When I look for dividend shares to hold for the long term, I seek out companies in essential business that…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10k invested in Shell shares one year ago is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

Brokers were expecting good things from Shell shares a year ago, Harvey Jones says, so how have things panned out?…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have demonstrated robust growth in recent years. Dr James Fox asked whether the stock could still push higher…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I bought 3,048 shares in this FTSE 250 high-yielder in 2023. Here’s how much dividend income I’ve had since…

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 investment manager was demoted from the FTSE 100 in 2023 and I bought it for two key…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Diageo shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers whether Diageo shares might be worth considering as they remain strugglers in the elite FTSE 100 index.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Halma shares surge on outstanding results. But is there trouble ahead?

| Stephen Wright

Strong organic revenue growth is sending Halma shares higher. But Stephen Wright is looking ahead to a potential buying opportunity…

Read more »