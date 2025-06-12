Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At a bargain-basement valuation now, is AstraZeneca’s share price impossible for me to ignore?

At a bargain-basement valuation now, is AstraZeneca’s share price impossible for me to ignore?

AstraZeneca’s share price has fallen a lot from its September high, but this could mean a tremendous opportunity for me to buy a great stock on the cheap.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) share price is down 18% from its 3 September 12-month high of £133.38. That price made it the UK’s first company to achieve a market capitalisation of £200bn+.

Much of the stock’s price decline since then was caused by uncertainty over US tariffs. The 2 April announcement placed a baseline 10% levy on the UK’s exports to the country. However, US President Donald Trump suggested that he might put a 25% charge on imported pharmaceuticals.

No such charge has yet occurred, but the risk of one still exists.

Another cause of the stock’s decline was uncertainty surrounding ongoing legal investigations into its Chinese operations. These again remain a risk for the firm.

That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that AstraZeneca’s earnings will increase by 15.3% a year to end-2027. And it is growth here that is the powerhouse for share price (and dividend) gains over the long term.

How does the business look going forward?

The firm’s Q1 2025 results showed revenue jumping 10% year on year to $13.588bn (£10bn). Earnings per share (EPS) soared 32% to 188 cents over the same period. Revenue is a firm’s total income, while earnings are what remains after expenses have been deducted.

It highlighted five positive Phase III study readouts, which are designed to show if a product benefits a specific population. These included for its key breast-cancer drug Enhertu and lung-cancer drug Imfinzi.

Since then, there have been several further positive treatment announcements. These include the 6 June announcement of the European Union’s approval of Calquence for adults with untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. And 19 May saw positive results for its anti-inflammatory asthma reliever rescue therapy Airsupra.

For 2025, the firm forecasts high single-digit percentage growth and low double-digit growth in EPS. It also projects $80bn in revenue by 2030.

Is there value in the share price?

AstraZeneca’s 4.1 price-to-sales ratio is very undervalued against its competitors’ average of 9.6. These comprise AbbVie at 5.8, Novo Nordisk at 7.2, Pfizer at 11.2, and Eli Lilly at 14.2.

It is also a major bargain on the price-to-earnings ratio, trading at 29.1 versus a peer average of 49.3.

And the same is true of its 15.7 price-to-book ratio compared to the 75.3 average of its competitors.

I ran a discounted cash flow analysis to pinpoint where its price should be, derived from cash flow forecasts for the business.

This shows AstraZeneca’s share price is 39% undervalued at its present £108.97.

Therefore, the fair value for it is technically £178.64.

Will I buy more of the shares?

I have owned shares in the big pharmaceutical firm for many years, as one of my core growth stocks. I even held on to it when I sold many other growth stocks when I turned 50 a while back to focus on dividend shares. This is aimed at maximising my income from these high-yielding stocks.

The principal reason why I kept AstraZeneca – despite only a dividend yield around 2% — was its high earnings potential. I believe this should push its share price – and dividends – much higher over the long term.

My view remains intact, so I will buy more of the shares at their bargain-basement price as soon as possible.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to consider for passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark Hartley

Looking to build passive income via an ISA? These three FTSE 100 dividend stocks could help as they offer solid…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

As the Rolls-Royce share price hits a new high, 3 FTSE 100 stocks are flying higher

| Mark Hartley

The Rolls-Royce share price isn't the only thing taking flight this week. Our writer identifies three other soaring stocks that…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in this heavily discounted FTSE 250 stock 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Greencoat UK Wind's a FTSE 250 stock I used to own. I sold it when purchasing our home, but I’m…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

4 international stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

On the hunt for inspiration for stocks to consider buying outside of Britain, to diversify your portfolio? Here's what a…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 51% this year, might buying Rolls-Royce shares still make sense?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some pros and cons to the investment case for Rolls-Royce shares. At the current price, is he…

Read more »

Group of four young adults toasting with Flying Horse cans in Brazil
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months the red-hot easyJet share price could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been watching the easyJet share price for some time, waiting for lift-off. And now it's here. Is…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying as the index hits fresh highs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two FTSE 100 shares that have a price-to-earnings ratio below the index average and could be…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Down 18%, is Domino’s Pizza now a FTSE 250 bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The share price of this well-known FTSE 250 brand is down by almost a fifth in just one year. Our…

Read more »