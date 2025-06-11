Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 250 stocks are rising — here are 2 that could benefit from the recovery

FTSE 250 stocks are rising — here are 2 that could benefit from the recovery

FTSE 250 stocks are gaining momentum. Here’s why OSB Group and Currys could offer long-term value and income as the UK market begins to recover.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After years of being overshadowed by their FTSE 100 counterparts, FTSE 250 shares are starting to look interesting again. As interest rates begin to fall and the economic outlook gradually improves, investors are beginning to reappraise the UK’s mid-cap index.

The FTSE 250’s home to many companies with strong fundamentals and room to grow, but whose share prices remain well below pre-pandemic highs. For long-term investors, this could be a rare opportunity to pick up quality businesses at a discount.

Here are two FTSE 250 stocks I think are worth a closer look.

An undervalued income stock with niche appeal

OSB Group‘s (LSE: OSB) a specialist lender focused on buy-to-let and residential mortgages, as well as development finance. While most high street banks serve the mass market, OSB targets underserved segments with bespoke lending solutions. This gives it an edge in terms of pricing and customer loyalty, but it also invites competition from bigger banks with deeper pockets.

At the time of writing, the stock trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.59, making it look seriously undervalued compared to many of its peers. On top of that, it offers a generous dividend yield of 6.73%, which is well-covered by earnings and supported by a strong balance sheet.

The bank has consistently delivered solid profits and maintained a healthy loan book. That said, interest rate volatility and changes in property demand could affect margins. Competition in the mortgage space is also fierce, and any misstep could threaten its profits.

Still, for those seeking a mix of value, income, and niche exposure, this FTSE 250 stock looks promising. I’ve held shares in the bank for some time now and still think it’s a top stock to consider in 2025.

The comeback king of the high street

Currys (LSE: CURY) isn’t usually the first name investors think of when it comes to growth. Yet over the past year, the consumer electronics retailer has seen its market-cap surge 58.4%. It’s quietly fighting back against e-commerce rivals and seems to be winning more battles than expected.

Despite continued pressure on the traditional retail sector, Currys has trimmed costs, improved margins and focused on customer service. Its omnichannel model, combining physical stores with a strong online presence, allows it to compete on convenience as well as price. Crucially, it’s doing this while maintaining growth, as shown by its astonishingly low P/E growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.02. This suggests the market hasn’t yet priced in its earnings potential.

However, the path ahead isn’t without risk. Consumer confidence remains fragile and competition from Amazon and other online retailers is relentless. A misstep on pricing, logistics or tech could eat into margins.

Still, if Currys continues to execute well, there seems to be a lot of room for even more growth. I’m glad I bought some shares a few months back and I think investors would be wise to consider doing the same today.

Locking in future value

The FTSE 250 has long been a fertile hunting ground for investors willing to look beyond the big names. Both OSB Group and Currys have enjoyed strong price performance lately but still look undervalued.

While risks remain, the reward potential looks increasingly attractive – especially for those prepared to invest ahead of the curve.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Mark Hartley has positions in Currys Plc and OSB Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s beaten the S&P 500 over the past 5 years (and so have 23 others)

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at a lesser-known FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stock that’s outperformed the US stock market since June…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

UK shares: 2 opportunities and 2 traps to avoid

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer's been hunting for bargain UK shares to buy amid unpredictable markets. Here's what's helping him assess opportunities.

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

The Blue Whale Growth fund just snapped up this high-quality S&P 500 stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

One of the UK’s best-performing fund managers just bought a new growth stock for his portfolio and Edward Sheldon thinks…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I believe could outperform over the next decade!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy for long-term returns? Royston Wild chooses two that he thinks could…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

The bond market: a great opportunity to lock in passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Many will be aware that bond yields are currently high, but what's the easiest way to get exposure? Dr Fox…

Read more »

Warhammer World gathering
Investing Articles

Are UK growth stocks finally back in fashion? Here are 2 to watch

| Mark Hartley

With interest rates peaking and investor sentiment shifting, it could be time to revisit growth shares and consider their potential…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares hit record highs at a £77bn valuation — is it too late to buy?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have reached unprecedented levels. But is there still value for new investors in the FTSE 100 engineering giant?

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

In case there’s a sudden stock market crash, here’s what I’m doing now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is spending time getting ready for the next stock market crash, rather than trying to predict when it's…

Read more »