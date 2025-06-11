Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 97%, this robotics growth stock has been crushed and is now $3!

Down 97%, this robotics growth stock has been crushed and is now $3!

Our writer revisits a growth stock that was once a NASDAQ market darling but is now trading for just $3. What on earth has gone wrong?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been digging into a few former high-flying growth stocks that are now trading very lowly. One that has fallen spectacularly from grace is US consumer robotics firm iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT).

I mention this because I considered it a few years ago when I wanted to invest in the fast-growing robotics space. Thankfully, I instead went with Intuitive Surgical, the surgical robot pioneer whose shares are up 180% in five years.

I say thankfully because iRobot stock has lost 97% of its value since February 2021. Back then, it peaked at $133, but now trades for less than $4 and has a market cap of just $115m.

Here’s what I’ve learned from iRobot’s demise.

What on earth has happened?

iRobot is famous for its flagship product, the Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner. These little round machines were quite novel a while back. My mate’s puppy used to take a ride on one as it slowly made its way around his front room.

The company also developed a range of other autonomous home cleaning devices, including floor moppers like the Braava series. It was going to launch a robotic lawn mower, but abandoned the project when Covid struck.

In 2021, iRobot reported revenue of $1.56bn and was still profitable. Last year, that had fallen to $682m, with a net loss of $145m. In Q1, its revenue slumped by 32%!

It could have been different though. In 2022, Amazon announced plans to acquire iRobot for $1.7bn. However, the deal was later terminated due to concerns raised by EU competition authorities. Basically, it was feared the acquisition could hinder competition in the robot vacuum cleaner market. 

In hindsight, this appears ironic, given that it’s fierce competition that has been iRobot’s undoing. Specifically, cheaper robot vacuum products from Chinese rivals like Ecovacs Robotics and Roborock have taken over. 

In March, iRobot announced: “Given macroeconomic and tariff-related uncertainties, there is substantial doubt about iRobot’s ability to continue as a going concern“. In other words, it may be heading the way of the dodo!

Alternatively, perhaps the firm will be acquired at a much higher price, creating decent returns for investors brave enough to buy at $3.70. I’m not that brave. though.

The importance of moats

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once said: “If you’ve got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you’ve got a very good business. If you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by 10%, then you’ve got a bad business.”

The investing lesson here is that iRobot lacked real brand and pricing power when Chinese competition came flooding in. Many consumers went with the cheaper options, shredding iRobot’s sales and, ultimately, margins.

Returning to Intuitive Surgical, the company is also facing rising competition. So, this is certainly worth me keeping an eye on.

But this is a firm whose moat — a sustainable competitive advantage — still seems incredibly strong to me. There are now over 10,000 of its da Vinci robots in hospitals worldwide. Once surgeons are trained on them, hospitals are very reluctant to switch to rival systems.  

Unfortunately, Intuitive stock is very highly valued today. It’s one I will look to invest more money in during a market meltdown.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Intuitive Surgical. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 51% this year, might buying Rolls-Royce shares still make sense?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some pros and cons to the investment case for Rolls-Royce shares. At the current price, is he…

Read more »

Group of four young adults toasting with Flying Horse cans in Brazil
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months the red-hot easyJet share price could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been watching the easyJet share price for some time, waiting for lift-off. And now it's here. Is…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Down 18%, is Domino’s Pizza now a FTSE 250 bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The share price of this well-known FTSE 250 brand is down by almost a fifth in just one year. Our…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying as the index hits fresh highs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two FTSE 100 shares that have a price-to-earnings ratio below the index average and could be…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Prediction: in a year, £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares could grow to…

| Alan Oscroft

Up more than 130% in the past five years, what might the next 12 months and beyond have in store…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

The government’s spending review contained good news for this FTSE 250 stock!

| James Beard

Our writer explains why he thinks this FTSE 250 stock should benefit from today’s (11 June) announcement by the Chancellor…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Could the Nvidia share price grow another 1,486%, like it’s done in the past 5 years?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the look of Nvidia's business prospects -- but what about its share price? Can the star performer…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing For Beginners

This stock could offer a once-in-a-decade opportunity for juicy second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a company with a 9.25% dividend yield as a stock worthy of consideration for its second…

Read more »