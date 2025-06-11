Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 24%, will new Caspian Sea deals kickstart a BP share price rally?

Down 24%, will new Caspian Sea deals kickstart a BP share price rally?

BP’s share price has been hit by lower oil prices and its previous renewable energy focus, but could huge new oil and gas deals power it higher again?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP’s (LSE: BP) share price is down nearly a quarter from its 5 July one-year traded high of £4.91.

Part of this resulted from the benchmark Brent oil price drifting lower over the period. I believe the remainder is attributable to BP’s focus on renewable energy rather than fossil fuels over much of the period.

That said, the strategy reset announced in February to redress this imbalance has done little to help the share price. This included over $5bn (£3.9bn) of cuts to renewables funding and a 20% increase in oil and gas project investments.

I believe the key reason for this is that investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude on these new oil and gas flows.

The Caspian Sea deal, and others

BP announced on 3 June the acquisition of a 35% stake in Azerbaijan’s Karabagh oil project in the Caspian Sea. It also announced an investment in a project designed to boost output at the country’s giant Shah Deniz gas field.

The Caspian Sea basin area holds at least 48bn barrels of oil and 292trn cubic feet of gas. This makes it one of the world’s largest oil and gas reservoirs.

I think expanding its presence in Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea region should enable BP to drive further oil and production gains. And this comes at an ideal time when Azerbaijan is positioning itself to replace Russian gas and oil supplies to Europe.

A similarly promising development is the $25bn (£18.48bn) deal for five oil fields in Iraq announced in February. These are estimated to hold around 9bn barrels of oil that can be recovered at a cost of just $1-$3 a barrel. The benchmark Brent oil price is around $66 a barrel.

Such production gains by BP could well see it surpass its plans to increase its oil output to 2.3m-2.5m barrels per day by 2030. Currently it produces about 1.1m bpd.

A risk here is that these developments suffer delays for some reason.

That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that BP’s earnings will increase a whopping 32% a year to end-2027. And it is growth here that drives a firm’s share price (and dividends) long term.

Are the shares undervalued?

BP is very undervalued on its 0.4 price-to-sales ratio compared to the 1.7 average of its peer group. This comprises Shell at 0.7, ExxonMobil and Chevron each at 1.3, and Saudi Aramco at 3.3.

The same is true of its 1.3 price-to-book ratio against a peer average of 2.1. It is also bottom of its competitor group again.

discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis shows where any stock price should be, centred on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In BP’s case, the DCF highlights that its shares are 77% undervalued at their present price of £3.74.

Therefore, their fair value is £16.26.

Will I buy more of the shares?

I believe its enormous earnings growth potential should drive the share price much higher. I also think it will do the same for the firm’s already excellent dividend yield.

This is 6.7%, but analysts forecast it will rise to 7% in 2026 and to 7.3% in 2027. The FTSE 100’s present average yield is just 3.5%.

Given these factors, I will buy more BP shares very shortly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. and Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

2 unusual picks creating wealth in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Growth stocks come in all shapes and sizes. Here are two very different ones that have boosted my Stocks and…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the JD Sports share price?

| Christopher Ruane

JD Sports' shareholder Christopher Ruane just can't fathom why the share price isn't higher. Has he missed something bad and…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 index nears a record! I think this top UK stock can go higher

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights one high-quality growth stock from the FTSE 100 index that he thinks can march upwards in the…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Is there a hidden opportunity in this undervalued S&P 500 stock with a 6.4% yield?

| Mark Hartley

Is AES a hidden gem in the S&P 500? This undervalued utility stock offers a 6.4% yield and long-term growth…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

With the stock market near record highs, these dividend shares still look cheap

| Stephen Wright

With UK and US stocks close to all-time highs, Stephen Wright thinks there are still enough dividend shares that look…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 32% in a month and still cheap – this FTSE 250 value stock is on fire!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by a value stock that finally appears to have sorted itself out. But are newcomers too…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 20% today! What’s going on with the Helium One share price?

| James Beard

By mid-morning today (11 June), the Helium One share price had soared 20%. Our writer takes a closer look at…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

I’ve made a £53 profit on my Burberry shares! Should I bank it and move on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting stupidly excited by his tiny profit on Burberry shares. Although given the volatility he has suffered…

Read more »