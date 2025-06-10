£5,000 invested in these FTSE 100 shares could bring in a second income of…

For investors aiming to build a second income from the stock market, there are many opportunities on the UK’s blue-chip index.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

With the cost of living staying stubbornly high, many Britons are looking for ways to create a second income. Whether it’s covering a sudden medical bill, a surprise car repair, or just having extra breathing room each month – an additional income stream can make all the difference.

There are plenty of options, such as taking on freelance work, setting up an online business, or renting out property. But these often demand time and effort. For those looking for a more hands-off approach, dividend stocks offer a simpler route. Once invested, the stocks do the work, paying out regular income with minimal intervention required.

I’ve identified three FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider that not only offer attractive yields but have at least five years of uninterrupted growth.

Together, they provide an average yield of nearly 7%. A £5,000 investment split evenly between them would generate about £350 in annual income today. With an extra £100 added monthly and dividends reinvested, that pot could grow to £31,380 in a decade, paying around £1,597 a year in dividends.

Aviva

Aviva (LSE: AV.) may offer the lowest yield of the three at 5.8%, but it comes with over 20 years’ uninterrupted dividend payments – a sign of reliability in an uncertain world. The insurer has consistently outperformed earnings expectations over the last four years, even when revenue has dipped. What’s more, its valuation looks good – it currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 12.8 and price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.48.

However, it has a slightly high payout ratio of 152%, meaning earnings don’t fully cover dividends. That’s not entirely uncommon in the insurance sector, where cash flow can outpace reported earnings. But still, a high ratio risks a dividend cut if profits dip – something to watch if markets take a turn for the worse.

Land Securities Group

With a 6.5% yield and two decades of uninterrupted dividends, Landsec‘s (LSE: LAND) another strong candidate. It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT) which owns and manages a broad property portfolio across the UK, including offices, retail and mixed-use developments. REIT’s offer a particularly attractive prospect for income investors due to regulations that ensure they pay 90% of prorits to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

The payout ratio’s a healthy 75%, leaving room for reinvestment and protection during leaner years. Analysts are optimistic, forecasting a 10% share price gain over the next year. Revenue, currently at £552m, is projected to climb to £800m by 2028. The main risk is exposure to commercial real estate, which could face pressure from rising interest rates or changing office demand.

M&G

For those chasing yield, M&G’s 8.2% payout certainly stands out. The asset manager’s built a strong dividend record since its demerger in 2019, with six years of uninterrupted payments. However, it’s currently unprofitable, meaning dividends aren’t covered by earnings – a red flag for some.

That said, it’s far from short on resources, with £4bn in premiums earned and earnings expected to jump 30% over the next three years. The risk here is simple: if profitability doesn’t improve, that high yield could prove unsustainable.