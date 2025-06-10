Member Login
3 reasons I’m bullish on Scottish Mortgage shares

Edward Sheldon is viewing Scottish Mortgage shares as a play on the powerful global technology revolution we’re experiencing today.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While they’ve been volatile at times, Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) shares have been a great investment for my portfolio. I own the shares in several different accounts and in every account, I’m sitting on solid, double-digit gains.

Today, I remain bullish on the shares (and think they’re worth considering for those who don’t own them). Here’s why I continue to believe they’re a good long-term investment.

Exposure to growth industries

Let’s start with the fact that the investment trust provides exposure to growth industries. With this product, I get exposure to industries such as online shopping, semiconductors, electric and self-driving vehicles, financial technology (FinTech), artificial intelligence (AI), and more.

These kinds of industries are driving the technology revolution we’re experiencing today. And they’re creating a lot of lucrative opportunities for investors in the process.

I expect this trend to continue. Looking ahead, the world is only going to become more digital.

Source: Scottish Mortgage

Investments in scalable companies

The next thing I like is that the trust offers exposure to a lot of really scalable companies. This is valuable – history shows that scalable companies often turn out to be excellent investments.

An example of such a company in the portfolio today is Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP). It operates a powerful e-commerce shopping platform that allows retail brands to easily sell their products online (without having to worry about things like website development, cybersecurity, payments, etc).

In theory, the growth potential here is limitless. That’s because Shopify’s platform can accommodate a vast number of merchants – from small start-ups to large enterprises – without a proportional increase in its own operational costs.

Of course, a consumer spending slowdown is a risk, as is competition from other internet companies such as GoDaddy. In the long run. However, I expect the company to get much bigger (it could also be worth considering as a long-term investment).

It’s worth noting that Shopify has been landing some big-name clients recently. Some examples here are Gymshark, SKIMS (Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand), and Alo Yoga.

Trading at a discount

Finally, I like the fact that the trust is trading at a near-11% discount to its net asset value (NAV). This essentially means that I’m getting exposure to a lot of great tech companies at a double-digit discount.

That’s appealing to me. With this trust, I’m actually getting growth and value.

A higher-risk investment trust

Now, I’ll point out that Scottish Mortgage is higher up on the risk spectrum within the investment trust universe. This is due to the fact that it has a strong focus on innovative growth businesses, which tend to be riskier investments.

On its website, it says: “The returns we aim to produce for shareholders will appeal to many, but the road travelled in achieving them may not.” In other words, this product – with its high level of volatility – is not for everyone.

I’m comfortable with the risk level here, however, as I have kept my position quite small at about 3% of my overall portfolio. With a position of that size, I can benefit from any potential share price gains without having to worry too much about downward share price volatility.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

