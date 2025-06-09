Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why did this superstar UK income share jump 15% in the past month?

Why did this superstar UK income share jump 15% in the past month?

This FTSE 100 income share is a dividend superstar, hiking shareholder payouts every year this millennium. Why wasn’t Harvey Jones paying attention?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

About twice a year, FTSE 100 growth and income share Diploma (LSE: DPLM) springs to my attention. It’s just done it again, and for a positive reason.

The distribution group has a long and proud record of rewarding loyal shareholders. It’s lifted its dividend every year for more than 25 years. And not just by inches. It’s grown at an average compound rate of 13.22% a year for the last 15 years.

That’s only part of the appeal. Diploma’s also delivered serious share price growth. It’s up a modest 12% in the last 12 months but 146% over five years.

It’s jumped 15% in the past month, which is why it’s come to my attention again.

Dividend growth

This is a steady compounder that’s quietly created serious wealth. The total return over the past decade’s a whopping 620%, according to calculations AJ Bell did last year.

Yet there’s another reason why it’s easy to overlook: the relatively modest trailing yield of 1.3%. Its steadily rising share price is partly to blame for that, so investors need to look behind the headline number.

Diploma isn’t a household name, but it also isn’t small. It’s a £6bn operation supplying practical but unexciting bits of kit like seals, gaskets, filters and wiring to customers across North America and Europe. The kind of stuff that makes everything work, without anyone really noticing.

Half-year results published on 20 May showed a 25% rise in adjusted operating profit to £156.9m. Revenue climbed 14% to £728.5m, with organic growth hitting 9%, up from 5% the year before.

Diploma now expects organic growth of 8% for the full year, and an operating margin of 22%. Both figures beat expectations. CEO Johnny Thomson said the group had continued to deliver “compounding growth in good times and bad”.

In today’s uncertain economic climate, that’s a big claim, and a reassuring one.

Price reflects popularity

So why didn’t I buy it back in December? The same reason I hesitate now. Diploma’s shares are expensive. The price-to-earnings ratio is really high at 48. That’s one of the highest on the FTSE 100, at Rolls-Royce levels. Its price-to-book ratio’s close to seven. One is seen as fair value.

Clearly, investors have spotted the quality. But the valuation’s rich. At times like this, I like to wait and see if the market offers a better entry point. There was one a month ago, but I missed it.

The median share price target from analysts is 5,060p, which is around 9.5% above today’s 4,626p. Factor in the dividend and that gives a potential total return of 11%.

Seven out of 12 analysts rate the stock a Strong Buy, while one more says Buy. Only one says Sell. Maybe that lone worrier is scared by Diploma’s P/E too.

Diploma relies on acquisitions to fund its growth. It has a lot of experience, but there’s always an element of risk when bolting on a new purchase. First-half earnings per share jumped 23% to 80.2p. Maintaining that is a tall order, and markets could punish any shortfall given high expectations.

For long-term investors chasing quality and growth rather than a big payday today, I think Diploma is one for the watchlist. If the price settles, or better still dips, I will consider buying. Providing I’m paying attention.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Diploma Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How much passive income could someone earn by investing £5.19 per day?

| Stephen Wright

Over the course of a career lasting 40 or 50 years, £5.19 per day could turn into something generating more…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have endured a fairly turbulent three months, but so has the rest of the market. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

What next for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesla share price might be down over the past week, but it's surely a big mistake to think it's…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Down 33% and with a 7.2% yield, this is 2025’s worst-performing FTSE 100 stock!

| Ben McPoland

Shares of this FTSE 100 ad firm have fallen from £19 in 2017 to just £5.48 today. But there's now…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Analysts are predicting big things for this UK growth stock

| James Beard

With the holiday season approaching, our writer takes a look at a UK growth stock that’s operating in a market…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

This dividend share trades at a 10-year low but yields 7%! Unmissable bargain or deadly trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is running the rule over a FTSE 100 dividend share that's suddenly offering a terrific rate of income…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock ISA portfolio to consider for passive income and growth!

| Charlie Carman

Passive income and share price growth are important in investing, but it's not necessarily a binary choice. This five-stock portfolio…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

2 excellent growth stocks to consider buying for an ISA in June

| Ben McPoland

These two firms are aiming to capitalise on very different growth opportunities. Here's why I think both stocks are worth…

Read more »