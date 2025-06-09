This FTSE 100 CEO just sold £1.2m worth of shares! Should investors panic?

When directors sell, it can spell trouble, but not always. Zaven Boyrazian explores the latest insider activity at one of Britain’s energy titans.

FTSE 100 companies are among the most widely watched and monitored in the UK. That’s because Britain’s largest market capitalisation stocks often find themselves included in many mutual and index fund portfolios. But it’s not just trading updates and earnings presentations that investors are keeping tabs on.

Management teams have far greater insight into how a business is running. As such, when directors start buying or selling large quantities of shares, investors take notice. And just last month, BP (LSE:BP.) CEO Murray Auchincloss sold £1.2m worth of stock!

The BP share price has been on a bit of a downward trajectory of late. In fact, the shares have fallen by almost 25% in the last 12 months. So seeing a large stock sale from the captain of the ship is understandably concerning. But is there really any need to panic?

Digging deeper

Despite appearances, the £1.2m stock sale was actually business as usual. On 29 May, Auchincloss was awarded 714,785 shares as part of his performance-based compensation package. However, to cover the subsequent tax liability and brokerage fees, Auchincloss sold 336,621 of those shares and kept the remaining 378,164 worth £1.36m at the time.

By watching the buying and selling activity of directors, investors can sometimes uncover hidden clues about what might be around the corner. However, generally speaking, when a director sells, the signal tends to be fairly weak. That’s because selling activity can be driven by a variety of reasons, such as paying a tax liability, like in this case, or because the director wants to buy something expensive, such as a house.

In my experience, when a director starts buying shares, the signal is far stronger. After all, there’s only one reason why someone buys a stock – they expect the price to increase.

What about BP?

Right now, BP’s in an interesting situation. The company has recently decided to slow its transition to renewables in the interest of protecting margins. At the same time, it’s ramping up traditional fossil fuel projects with the goal of reaching a production level between 2.3 million and 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) by 2030.

What does this mean for shareholders? Suppose Auchincloss’ strategy is able to deliver on management’s expectations? In that case, free cash flow generation will improve, non-core asset sales will help lower debt on the balance sheet, and growth will accelerate.

Needless to say, that’s quite an encouraging outlook given the group’s relative underperformance versus Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron over the last five years. However, is this outcome guaranteed? Of course not.

BP didn’t deleverage its balance sheet as aggressively as its peers during the high oil prices of 2021 to 2023. The money was instead allocated to shareholder dividends as well as funding renewable energy projects.

Oil prices have since fallen, and new windfall levies against energy companies make debt reduction more challenging. Consequently, the business is more levered compared to its rivals. And that limits management’s financial flexibility moving forward.

To be fair to Auchincloss, this capital allocation decision was made by his predecessor, Bernard Looney. Nevertheless, it remains a challenge that he will have to overcome. All things considered, I think there are better opportunities within the energy sector that investors can explore today.