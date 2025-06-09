Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 40%! Should investors consider buying this unloved S&P 500 stock?

Down 40%! Should investors consider buying this unloved S&P 500 stock?

Stiff competition from China is hurting this S&P 500 stock’s profit margins. But with tariffs now in play, could it be set to bounce back?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite all the recent stock market volatility, the S&P 500 has delivered a solid 12.8% gain in the last 12 months. And after factoring in dividends, shareholders have reaped a 14.3% total return. However, not all of its constituents have been so fortunate. In particular, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is down more than 40% over the same period.

Seeing a company lose almost half of its market-cap isn’t an encouraging sign. However, suppose the underlying business remains fundamentally sound, and this is just a case of tackling short-term challenges? In that case, such downward momentum can produce lucrative buying opportunities. So does First Solar fall into this category?

Why did the share price tumble?

As a quick reminder, First Solar’s a manufacturer of photovoltaic modules used in modern solar panels. And with countries seeking to expand their renewable energy infrastructure, business was seemingly booming. In fact, the stock had jumped around 400% between June 2020 and June 2024.

Sadly, this momentum started to decline. Rapidly expanding stiff competition within the solar industry has hampered demand for the firm’s products. And with Chinese manufacturers flooding the market with cheaper alternative components, both growth and earnings have suffered significantly.

As a result, investor sentiment has weakened. And when paired with rising uncertainty surrounding its ability to bounce back, the S&P 500 stock’s unsurprisingly taken a hit.

Potential for a comeback?

Despite the change in investor attitude, First Solar is far from a doomed business. In fact, the newly announced wave of US global trade tariffs could prove to be a handy catalyst for getting things back on track.

The group’s manufacturing facilities are located in the US. And with import duties being placed on imported solar components, the company could attract new local customers. At the same time, as interest rates steadily fall, solar energy projects become more commercially viable, as does installing solar panels on residential properties. In both cases, that boosts demand – a tailwind that First Solar is aiming to capitalise on.

With that in mind, it’s not so surprising to see that many institutional analysts have been updating their recommendations to Buy or Outperform in recent months. And even though there’s still a broad range of opinions, the average consensus is that the First Solar share price will reach around $200 by this time next year – a 25% gain from current levels.

Time to consider buying?

With sentiment surrounding this business improving, First Solar certainly appears to offer an interesting entry point to the US renewable energy sector. However, it’s far from a risk-free endeavour.

The business is still highly reliant on government support, which under the new administration might be hard to acquire moving forward. Meanwhile, the previously highlighted threat of cheaper Chinese alternatives could return if a new trade deal is successfully negotiated between the US and China.

All things considered, I’m not tempted by this S&P 500 stock. At least, not yet. The business is currently exposed to several external threats that management has little control over. But should these challenges dissipate, First Solar could become a more interesting prospect for my investment portfolio. That’s it remains on my watchlist, rather than my buy list, for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have endured a fairly turbulent three months, but so has the rest of the market. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

What next for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesla share price might be down over the past week, but it's surely a big mistake to think it's…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Down 33% and with a 7.2% yield, this is 2025’s worst-performing FTSE 100 stock!

| Ben McPoland

Shares of this FTSE 100 ad firm have fallen from £19 in 2017 to just £5.48 today. But there's now…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Analysts are predicting big things for this UK growth stock

| James Beard

With the holiday season approaching, our writer takes a look at a UK growth stock that’s operating in a market…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Why did this superstar UK income share jump 15% in the past month?

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income share is a dividend superstar, hiking shareholder payouts every year this millennium. Why wasn't Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

This dividend share trades at a 10-year low but yields 7%! Unmissable bargain or deadly trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is running the rule over a FTSE 100 dividend share that's suddenly offering a terrific rate of income…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock ISA portfolio to consider for passive income and growth!

| Charlie Carman

Passive income and share price growth are important in investing, but it's not necessarily a binary choice. This five-stock portfolio…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

2 excellent growth stocks to consider buying for an ISA in June

| Ben McPoland

These two firms are aiming to capitalise on very different growth opportunities. Here's why I think both stocks are worth…

Read more »