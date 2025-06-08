Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These are the 3 most popular dividend stocks investors are buying in June

These are the 3 most popular dividend stocks investors are buying in June

British investors are rushing to buy these FTSE dividend stocks while the yields are still generous! Should others follow, or is the risk too high?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London Stock Exchange is filled with dividend stocks and income opportunities. In fact, it’s home to some of the most generous payouts in the world, with the FTSE 100 offering one of the highest dividend yields compared to other global stock market indices.

That’s terrific news for British investors seeking to build a lucrative passive income stream, especially since individual stocks from within the FTSE 100 offer even higher rewards. And looking at the most amount of money invested into UK shares on Hargreaves Lansdown’s platform, three stocks in particular are getting a lot of attention right now: Glencore, Rio Tinto, and BP (LSE:BP.).

Sadly, popularity doesn’t automatically make a stock a good investment. So investors always need to dig a bit deeper to determine both the risks and potential rewards.

Investigating the oil giant

Looking just at the dividend yield, the popularity of BP isn’t hard to understand. The dividend stock currently offers an impressive 6.6% payout to shareholders. And if the current analyst forecasts prove accurate, the oil & gas giant’s market-cap could also be due with a nice 11% bump over the next 12 months.

Behind these attractive figures is a shift in strategy to slow its transition away from fossil fuels. Environmentalists are hardly pleased with this idea. However, investors are more welcoming of the change of course given the group’s recent underperformance versus its peers.

The realignment towards fossil fuels is paving the way for more robust profit margins protecting the group’s dividend. And while the firm’s still investing in renewable projects, the budget’s been cut from $5bn to £2bn to free up unused excess cash flows and provide management with more financial flexibility.

This means faster deleveraging of the balance sheet and potentially larger increases in shareholder payouts moving forward. Needless to say, improved financial health is a positive sign. And it’s one of the leading reasons why sentiment from institutional analysts has improved significantly in 2025.

What could go wrong?

As previously mentioned, BP’s renewed focus on fossil fuels has seemingly gone down well with investors. But not all groups are happy about the decision. And it’s possible BP could face regulatory backlash as we draw closer to Net Zero targets throughout the UK and Europe.

This change in strategy also increases the revenue stream’s sensitivity to fluctuating oil & gas prices. Such commodity exposure isn’t a new threat to BP. But with trade wars, geopolitical conflicts, and production disputes among OPEC+ members, uncertainty is on the rise.

Should the worse come to pass, the group’s largely fixed costs will likely translate into thinner profit margins and lower free cash flow generation. And if this pressure becomes too much to bear, a dividend cut could emerge even with more profitable fossil fuel projects in its pipeline.

All things considered, BP’s current high yield is a reflection of the uncertainty and risk surrounding this business. It’s a similar story for Glencore and Rio Tinto, both susceptible to similar threats in the metal markets. Therefore, despite the popularity of these dividend stocks, I think there are more promising, lower-risk income opportunities to explore elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 16% in a month – now analysts reckon Glencore shares could hit 377p! Is it possible?

| Harvey Jones

Glencore shares have battered Harvey Jones since he bought them 18 months ago. So is he now too shell shocked…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend superstar is at a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Here’s a FTSE 100 stock with a brilliant record of raising dividends year after year, but lately its share price…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 12 months ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Buying Lloyds shares in June 2024 has worked out well so far. But with the Supreme Court’s verdict due next…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

5 reasons to consider Amazon for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Although Amazon stock has made huge returns over the past two decades, I reckon there's a strong case that it…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10k in cash savings earning peanuts? Considering these dividend stocks could mean a ton of passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings account interest rates may be falling but it’s still possible to generate plenty of passive income today, says Edward…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How much passive income will I need to retire comfortably?

| Royston Wild

Latest data shows single retirees need a £44k passive income to live a comfortable lifestyle. Here's how I plan to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 fallen FTSE 250 shares to consider buying before they bounce back

| Alan Oscroft

These FTSE 250 stocks have just taken hits from results that didn't meet expectations. I think the market might have…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

As the ‘Magnificent 7’ stall, here’s the next wave of high-growth Nasdaq tech stocks delivering big gains

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A new wave of fast-growing Nasdaq tech stocks is emerging. And long-term investors in these innovative companies are being rewarded.

Read more »