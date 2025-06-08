Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Legal & General: here’s the latest dividend and share price forecast

Legal & General: here’s the latest dividend and share price forecast

The Legal & General share price and dividend could be on track to rise by double-digits in the coming years, but how much money could investors earn?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) share price hasn’t been on a massive upward trajectory over the last five years. In fact, the stock’s basically flat, falling behind the FTSE 100 by over 35%. Yet despite the lack of capital gains, dividends have kept on flowing and growing.

So much so that the stock now offers one of the highest yields in the UK’s flagship index at 8.6%.

So should investors be rushing to snap up this seemingly lucrative income opportunity?

What the experts think

Interest rates have been problematic for a lot of businesses in the last five years. But for Legal & General, along with the insurance sector in general, they’ve proven to be quite advantageous. The pension risk transfer (PRT) market has seen a strong rebound in demand due to higher rates set by the Bank of England, enabling companies like Legal & General to bring in fresh revenue streams.

Simultaneously, the business is undergoing some operational streamlining by the new CEO, António Simões, to bolster profit margins and improve free cash flow generation. Since both of these directly improve the sustainability of dividends, it’s not so surprising to see analysts project growth for Legal & General’s payouts. Even more so, given management’s plans to return £5bn back to shareholders by 2028.

Year2024202520262027
Dividend Per Share21.36p21.9p22.3p22.6p

If the Legal & General dividend forecast proves accurate, that puts the forward yield at just shy of 9% for 2027. That’s nearly three times what the FTSE 100’s currently offering. But this is ultimately meaningless if the share price decides to take a tumble. So what are analysts projecting in terms of capital gains?

On the more optimistic end of the forecast, we have Goldman Sachs, UBS, and RBC Capital Markets, all citing excitement about future growth prospects and an attractive valuation. But on the more pessimistic end sits HSBC, Jefferies, and Citigroup, who are concerned about shifting market conditions and strategic execution risk under Simões.

AnalystLegal & General Share Price Forecast
Goldman Sachs295p
RBC Capital Markets285p
UBS280p
Jefferies260p
Citigroup255p
HSBC250p

Taking a step back

Based on these forecasts, the price appears to be on track to do anything between remaining flat or increasing by up to 17%, along with a continued boost to dividends. While that’s not a gargantuan level of return, for income investors, this could be an attractive proposition. However, mildly optimistic forecasts from experts don’t make it a risk-free investment.

The group’s core business model’s susceptible to macroeconomic factors – not just interest rates but activity in the bond and stock market as well. Should the financial markets suffer a sustained downturn, the company’s asset values and revenue from client fees will likely suffer.

There’s also the question of execution risk. Restructuring a large business like Legal & General is likely to encounter some challenges and may disrupt the quality of experience for clients. And such, a development could create windows of opportunity for competitors to steal market share.

All things considered, Legal & General offers an attractive income proposition. But there also appears to be considerable risk attached to it. Therefore, investors will have to think carefully about whether the high yield’s worth taking on these risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

