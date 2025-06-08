Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How many Phoenix shares must an investor hold to earn passive income of £10,000 a year?

How many Phoenix shares must an investor hold to earn passive income of £10,000 a year?

Harvey Jones wonders if putting every penny of a pension into just one stock, Phoenix Group Holdings, means the passive income would be massive.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Phoenix Group Holding (LSE: PHNX) is now a standout FTSE 100 stock for investors seeking high levels of passive income.

Today, it has a stunning trailing dividend yield of 8.4%. Better still, the Phoenix share price has jumped 30% in the last year. That lifts the total 12-month return towards 40%. Not bad for what I once saw as a sleepy old-school blue-chip.

I hold Phoenix but don’t expect it to rise like that every year. It looks decent value with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1, but Phoenix is more about income than growth. And what an income.

The board is pursuing a “progressive and sustainable dividend policy”, which it says is backed by a solid balance sheet and dependable cash flows.

Payouts are dazzling

The dividend looks reasonably solid. Forecasts suggest yields of 8.68% in 2025 and 8.93% in 2026. That’s more than double what cash savings pay. Of course, savings are safe. Dividends aren’t.

Despite its strong run, the share price still trades around where it did 10 years ago. That’s a worry, although investors would have got plenty of dividends to compensate.

Phoenix aims to generate £1.1bn of excess cash by 2026. Some of that will go to paying down debt, but the rest should keep fuelling dividends.

The board’s exploring new areas of revenue, such as bulk annuities and workplace pensions. It needs to do so to keep the cash flowing, and the dividend supported.

Risks are still out there

There are risks. The annuity market’s crowded. Insurance is a mature, crowded business. And while cash yields are falling, they still offer more certainty than stocks. That could hold back income plays like this.

Markets remain volatile too. Any wobble could hit the £280bn of assets Phoenix manages.

Still, the income’s the thing. I caught myself wondering, what if someone went all in? It would break every rule of diversification, but what would it take to make £10,000 a year?

Given this year’s forecast dividend of 56p a share, up 3.7% on last year, they’d need 17,857 Phoenix shares. At 644p each, that would cost around £115,000. It’s an awful lot to put into just one stock. But it would also deliver a whole heap of income.

One for the long haul

Here’s something to cool my ardour. Merrill Lynch has just downgraded Phoenix from Buy to Neutral, citing strong recent gains. It still sees the yield as appealing, but warns the gap over bonds is narrowing. Shareholders’ equity’s set to fall until 2027, which could unsettle some and hit demand for the stock, and its share price.

There’s an old saying that diversification is the only free lunch in investing. So we probably shouldn’t pass on that. Also, for my own portfolio, feasting purely on Phoenix would mean shunning a tray of tasty FTSE 100 stocks that I’d also like to own. So I’ll restrain myself.

Never mind. I do think it’s worth investors considering though. As for me, retirement’s more than 10 years away, and I’ll just keep reinvesting every Phoenix dividend I receive. I doubt I’ll ever hold enough stock to earn £10,000 a year in dividends. But with luck, Phoenix should still give me an awful lot of passive income over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 16% in a month – now analysts reckon Glencore shares could hit 377p! Is it possible?

| Harvey Jones

Glencore shares have battered Harvey Jones since he bought them 18 months ago. So is he now too shell shocked…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend superstar is at a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Here’s a FTSE 100 stock with a brilliant record of raising dividends year after year, but lately its share price…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 12 months ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Buying Lloyds shares in June 2024 has worked out well so far. But with the Supreme Court’s verdict due next…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

5 reasons to consider Amazon for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Although Amazon stock has made huge returns over the past two decades, I reckon there's a strong case that it…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10k in cash savings earning peanuts? Considering these dividend stocks could mean a ton of passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings account interest rates may be falling but it’s still possible to generate plenty of passive income today, says Edward…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How much passive income will I need to retire comfortably?

| Royston Wild

Latest data shows single retirees need a £44k passive income to live a comfortable lifestyle. Here's how I plan to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 fallen FTSE 250 shares to consider buying before they bounce back

| Alan Oscroft

These FTSE 250 stocks have just taken hits from results that didn't meet expectations. I think the market might have…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

As the ‘Magnificent 7’ stall, here’s the next wave of high-growth Nasdaq tech stocks delivering big gains

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A new wave of fast-growing Nasdaq tech stocks is emerging. And long-term investors in these innovative companies are being rewarded.

Read more »