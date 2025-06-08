Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 10,000 Lloyds shares generates a passive income of…

Buying 10,000 Lloyds shares generates a passive income of…

Higher interest rates are propelling profits and dividends for British banks, pushing Lloyds shares higher, but how much income can investors earn?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds‘ (LSE:LLOY) shares are by far one of the most popular investments in the UK. While the banking stock hasn’t been the best performer over the years, its large size, stability, and critical place in Britain’s economy make it quite attractive among more conservative investors. Not to mention, the group’s 4.1% dividend yield, which makes it an alluring source of passive income, especially now that profits are benefiting from higher interest rates.

But how much passive income can investors make with this stock? Let’s explore.

Inspecting Lloyds’ dividend

At the current share price, anyone with around £7,800 to spare can snap up 10,000 shares in Lloyds today. That’s a nice big round number. And with trailing 12 months dividends per share at 3.17p, such an investment would instantly unlock a passive income of £317 a year.

Of course, this calculation assumes that Lloyds doesn’t cut shareholder payouts moving forward. But looking at the latest analyst forecasts, the consensus suggests that doesn’t seem likely. Stronger earnings are paving the way for excess cash flows. As such, dividends by the end of 2025 are expected to reach 3.46p before climbing even further the following year to 4.12p.

In other words, by 2026, those 10,000 shares could be generating closer to £412. And that number could be even higher for those who decide to reinvest any dividends received along the way.

With that in mind, is this a no-brainer stock to buy for income-seeking investors?

Taking a step back

While the prospect of earning a market-beating dividend yield’s exciting, it’s important to remember that even the biggest businesses have their risks. Lloyds’ financial position looks robust, but there’s the upcoming potential fallout surrounding the UK motor finance scandal.

Management has already put aside £1.2bn to cover any potential legal penalties should the courts rule against lenders. But if legal experts are correct, the fallout could be considerably larger, potentially compromising profits and, in turn, dividends.

Furthermore, as the UK’s largest mortgage lender, Lloyds is highly sensitive to the British housing market. Conditions have generally been improving as mortgage rates have tumbled thanks to interest rate cuts from the Bank of England.

However, with the recent increase in Stamp Duty kicking in, mortgage approvals in April took a notable hit, falling to 60,463 versus the 63,000 analysts were expecting. Is that a disaster? No. But it does make Lloyds’ life harder in terms of achieving growth and expanding its dividend.

The bottom line

As a business, Lloyds isn’t likely to disappear any time soon. As a stock, the short-term outlook’s growing increasingly uncertain, in my opinion. So despite its popularity and seemingly lucrative dividend potential, I’m not rushing to add it to my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 12 months ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Buying Lloyds shares in June 2024 has worked out well so far. But with the Supreme Court’s verdict due next…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

5 reasons to consider Amazon for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Although Amazon stock has made huge returns over the past two decades, I reckon there's a strong case that it…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10k in cash savings earning peanuts? Considering these dividend stocks could mean a ton of passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings account interest rates may be falling but it’s still possible to generate plenty of passive income today, says Edward…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How much passive income will I need to retire comfortably?

| Royston Wild

Latest data shows single retirees need a £44k passive income to live a comfortable lifestyle. Here's how I plan to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 fallen FTSE 250 shares to consider buying before they bounce back

| Alan Oscroft

These FTSE 250 stocks have just taken hits from results that didn't meet expectations. I think the market might have…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

As the ‘Magnificent 7’ stall, here’s the next wave of high-growth Nasdaq tech stocks delivering big gains

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A new wave of fast-growing Nasdaq tech stocks is emerging. And long-term investors in these innovative companies are being rewarded.

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 1 year, the Tesco share price could turn £1,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Here's how much money investors could make over the next 12 months if the analyst forecasts are right about the…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Down 38%, is this one of the FTSE 100’s greatest value shares?

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco shares look cheap despite their recent price jump. Should investors seeking FTSE 100 value shares pile in?

Read more »