Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing £100 in this penny stock could explode to…

Investing £100 in this penny stock could explode to…

This penny stock is expected to more than double over the next 12 months, according to analyst forecasts, but is this too good to be true?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in penny stocks is a risky endeavour that not all investors are comfortable pursuing. After all, the vast majority of these tiny enterprises are small for a good reason. But every once in a while, it’s possible to uncover a diamond in the rough. And investing early into these businesses can deliver explosive gains in the long run.

That might very well be the case for Oxford Metrics (LSE:OMG). The fledgling technology business specialises in motion intelligence used within a variety of industries. That includes motion capture systems in the entertainment sector, as well as machine vision for industrial manufacturing and automation. And it’s already being used by some of the biggest businesses in the world, including Johnson & Johnson, Ubisoft, Boeing, Airbus, and even NASA.

So how much money could investors potentially make with just a £100 investment today?

Analyst projections

Demand for machine vision solutions has been steadily rising, particularly within the manufacturing sector. This comes as a result of increased AI-powered quality control investments and the general digitalisation of factories in the pursuit of efficiency and fewer production errors.

That’s a key tailwind Oxford Metrics’ management team intends to capitalise on with its recent expansion into the sector. And according to analysts, this could prove to be an explosive catalyst that may significantly accelerate revenue growth in 2025 and beyond.

With that in mind, it’s not so surprising to see some lofty share price forecasts for this penny stock. Canaccord Genuity currently has a 100p share price target, while Numis Securities has set its forecast at 140p.

Compared to where the shares currently trade, that suggests a potential 70-140% potential gain, transforming a £100 investment into anywhere between £170 and £240 over the next 12 months. In other words, Oxford Metrics might not be a penny stock for much longer. And if it can continue to expand its market share and top line, a 140% potential gain could be just the tip of the iceberg.

What could go wrong?

Despite having promising technology and future growth potential, like most penny stocks Oxford Metrics has several risks investors must consider.

Currently, over a third of its revenues stem from the notoriously cyclical entertainment sector. Expanding into manufacturing will help address this sector’s concentration risk. However, penetrating a new market’s going to be a challenge and certainly won’t happen overnight.

There’s also the competitive landscape to consider. Despite being a niche technology business, the machine vision market is already flooded with rival firms pursuing the same target customers. That puts a lot of pressure on the firm to continuously innovate and stand out from the crowd with superior technology. If it falls behind, clients may start venturing elsewhere.

The bottom line

As with all penny stocks, Oxford Metrics is a risky investment. But with an established customer base, rising sales, and positive albeit choppy profits, the company’s certainly in a stronger position than most stocks in this segment of the stock market.

That’s why, despite the risks, Oxford Metrics may be worth a closer look for long-term investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

These 5 shares could generate a £1,584 annual passive income from a £20k lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of British shares he thinks an investor who wants to earn passive income may want…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Down 18%, are we witnessing the slow decline of Alphabet stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses the future growth of Alphabet stock, in the light of generative AI upending the traditional internet search…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

My Legal & General shares are being battered by rival Aviva! Time to consider switching?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Legal & General shares have struggled since he bought them, especially compared to rival Aviva. Yet, there's…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here are the forecasts for Tesco shares out to 2028

| Alan Oscroft

As we approach first-quarter results time, I take a look at the outlook for Tesco shares for the rest of…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in June

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is approaching 9,000 points again. But I'm still seeing plenty of stocks that look like good value…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s been investing in one of my favourite S&P 500 growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This high-quality S&P 500 technology stock's well off its highs. And renowned hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's been buying the…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt-cheap Shell share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Shell price looks good value today and analysts suggest it may kick on over the next…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

3 cheap, near-penny shares to consider buying in June

| Alan Oscroft

These three are very close to being penny shares. But what are their chances of pulling further away from that…

Read more »