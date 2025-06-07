Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Scottish Mortgage share price is back at 1,000p

Here’s why the Scottish Mortgage share price is back at 1,000p

Will the Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) share price keep heading higher now it’s above a tenner? Ben McPoland takes a closer look.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) share price has risen to £10 again in recent days. This means it’s up nearly 50% over the past two years, and 23% since early April.

Here, I want to look at what might have fuelled the recent turnaround, and whether it could continue.

Rising share prices

Scottish Mortgage’s focus on disruptive companies more often than not leads it to the tech-packed US stock market, particularly the Nasdaq. Around 61% of the FTSE 100 investment trust‘s portfolio is in US stocks.

Therefore, a recovery in share prices across the pond has underpinned Scottish Mortgage’s short-term performance. The Nasdaq is now 28% higher than its April trough.

That said, there have also been some notable jumps in a few key holdings. Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre hit an all-time high in early June, as did audio streaming platform Spotify.

Indeed, Spotify stock is now up 805% since the start of 2023!

While the trust has been selling some Nvidia shares recently, it’s still a significant holding (around 2.3% of the portfolio). And the AI chip king has also been on a hot streak, surging 51% since the April sell-off.

It should also be noted that the FTSE 100 itself is now just a whisker away from a 52-week high — and therefore a new record.

Fintech stocks

One key theme that Scottish Mortgage has invested in heavily is the digitalisation of global finance. It has called this one of “the world’s most transformative trends“.

Key holdings here include MercadoLibre and Nu Holdings (Nubank) in Latin America, Affirm and Stripe (unlisted) in the US, and Sea Limited and Ant Group (unlisted) in Asia. Sea is up 61% this year, while Affirm has rebounded 62% since early April.

Somewhat rarely for the trust, it does have a couple of UK-based fintechs in the portfolio. These are money transfer app Wise and neobank Revolut, which is private.

The Wise share price jumped close to a record high this week after the firm posted strong annual results. Wise also said it intends to transfer its primary listing to the US, which will allow it to work towards inclusion in major US indexes.

Can Scottish Mortgage keep rising?

Whether the trust keeps rising in the near term is largely dependant on what the US market does. We know Trump’s tariffs are hurting the global economy, so this is a risk to American corporate earnings and the value of Scottish Mortgage’s portfolio.

Investors in the trust need to be prepared to ride out sometimes stomach-churning periods of volatility.

On the flip side, the global IPO market is warming back up again (though not in London, unfortunately). Revolut is reportedly preparing for a public listing that could value the company at over $45bn, while Ant Group might list in Hong Kong later this year.

These massive IPOs could help boost Scottish Mortgage’s net asset value (NAV), assuming they’re well-received by investors. It would also help relieve worries about the true value of its unlisted assets.

Either way though, I still think Scottish Mortgage shares are worth considering. They’re currently trading at an 10.8% discount to NAV, which I think is attractive given the long-term growth potential of the portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in MercadoLibre, Nu Holdings, Nvidia, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended MercadoLibre, Nu Holdings, Nvidia, Sea Limited, and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

Here’s how to build a £10k+ second income from just 5 shares

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in a handful of carefully chosen blue-chip shares, this writer thinks an investor could aim to set up…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

These 5 shares could generate a £1,584 annual passive income from a £20k lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of British shares he thinks an investor who wants to earn passive income may want…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Down 18%, are we witnessing the slow decline of Alphabet stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses the future growth of Alphabet stock, in the light of generative AI upending the traditional internet search…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

My Legal & General shares are being battered by rival Aviva! Time to consider switching?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Legal & General shares have struggled since he bought them, especially compared to rival Aviva. Yet, there's…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here are the forecasts for Tesco shares out to 2028

| Alan Oscroft

As we approach first-quarter results time, I take a look at the outlook for Tesco shares for the rest of…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in June

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is approaching 9,000 points again. But I'm still seeing plenty of stocks that look like good value…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s been investing in one of my favourite S&P 500 growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This high-quality S&P 500 technology stock's well off its highs. And renowned hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's been buying the…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt-cheap Shell share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Shell price looks good value today and analysts suggest it may kick on over the next…

Read more »