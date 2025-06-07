Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 18%, are we witnessing the slow decline of Alphabet stock?

Down 18%, are we witnessing the slow decline of Alphabet stock?

Andrew Mackie assesses the future growth of Alphabet stock, in the light of generative AI upending the traditional internet search model.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many of the Magnificent 7, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock has performed poorly over the last few months. Its once all-powerful moat in internet search is coming under serious threat from multiple angles. So, is this merely a mid-life crisis or something much more problematic?

Strong growth

In its Q1 results, posted at the end of April, the business continued to see strong growth momentum. Revenues for the quarter came in at $90bn, 12% higher than a year ago. Representing over 50% of total revenues, Google search was up 10%. Google subscriptions, platforms, and YouTube ads also saw strong growth momentum.

The business continues to invest heavily in AI. It recently launched Gemini 2.5, although it’s still in preview mode and doesn’t offer a paid tier with full access yet.

The new AI model is not aimed at your average consumer. This probably explains why the pricing model will be different. It claims the model is capable of “analyzing large datasets, codebases, and documents using long context”. But like so many of its peers, it has been rather vague on detail, other than saying it had addressed user feedback.

Mid-life crisis

Google, like all the other Magnificent 7 stocks, are trying to understand how generative AI is likely to evolve and whether it’s a long-term threat to their business models. With 90% of all internet searches being conducted through Chrome, Google looks particularly vulnerable to me.

A month ago, investors were totally spooked after an Apple executive disclosed in a court case that Google-search traffic on its devices using Safari fell for the first time ever.

The speed of adoption of generative AI among the general consumer is what has completely taken me by surprise. Key to an acceleration in this trend have been AI-generated summaries at the top of search results.

Google and Microsoft may be at the forefront of rolling out this new feature, but this technology has the potential to cannibalise existing revenue streams.

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is the foundation of the internet. The whole marketing industry is based on fine tuning algorithms to ensure a company attracts traffic to their web pages. The rise of so-called “zero-click” results looks set to upend this key tenet.

In a recent survey conducted by consultancy firm Bain, it found that about 80% of consumers now rely on zero-click results in at least 40% of their searches. They estimated that this new phenomenon has reduced organic web traffic by between 15% to 25%.

The likes of Perplexity AI and ChatGPT continue to attract consumers. According to Bain’s research, approximately 40% to 70% of LLM users use the platforms to conduct research and summarise information, find the latest news and weather, and ask for shopping recommendations.

Across the marketing industry, generative engine optimisation or GEO is becoming the new buzz term. This is in recognition of the growing role of bots trawling the web to train LLMs.

Marketing revenues from clicks are the lifeblood of Google’s business model. As it tries to find way to integrate and grow revenues from its own AI offerings, capital expenditures will continue to grow. With so much future uncertainty, I will continue to observe from the sidelines, but I don’t rule out an investment in the future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

These 5 shares could generate a £1,584 annual passive income from a £20k lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of British shares he thinks an investor who wants to earn passive income may want…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

My Legal & General shares are being battered by rival Aviva! Time to consider switching?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Legal & General shares have struggled since he bought them, especially compared to rival Aviva. Yet, there's…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here are the forecasts for Tesco shares out to 2028

| Alan Oscroft

As we approach first-quarter results time, I take a look at the outlook for Tesco shares for the rest of…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in June

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is approaching 9,000 points again. But I'm still seeing plenty of stocks that look like good value…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s been investing in one of my favourite S&P 500 growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This high-quality S&P 500 technology stock's well off its highs. And renowned hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's been buying the…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt-cheap Shell share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Shell price looks good value today and analysts suggest it may kick on over the next…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

3 cheap, near-penny shares to consider buying in June

| Alan Oscroft

These three are very close to being penny shares. But what are their chances of pulling further away from that…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Should investors be preparing for a US stock market crash in 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Warnings of lofty valuations and stagflation could trigger another stock market crash, according to experts. Here’s what investors can do…

Read more »