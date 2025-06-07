Member Login
Billionaire Bill Ackman’s been investing in one of my favourite S&P 500 growth stocks

This high-quality S&P 500 technology stock’s well off its highs. And renowned hedge fund manager Bill Ackman’s been buying the dip.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman – whos known for his bold bets and contrarian approaches – has become a big name in the investment world in recent years. When he buys a stock today, people tend to take note.

Recently, Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital, invested in one of my favourite S&P 500 growth stocks. Should investors consider following him into this one?

A ‘fantastic franchise at an extremely attractive valuation’

The stock Ackman’s been buying is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), one I have a large position in (it’s currently my second-largest individual stock holding).

He first started buying the stock in April when it experienced a major sell-off as a result of tariff uncertainty. At the time, it was trading significantly below its highs.

We don’t have a lot of information on the trade at present (we’ll be able to get more details when Q2 13F regulatory filings are posted in mid-July). However, it’s clear Ackman and his team believe they picked up a long-term winner at a great price.

On a call with analysts, Pershing Square’s chief investment officer Ryan Israel said the firm acquired a “fantastic franchise” at an “extremely attractive” valuation. It’s worth noting that Israel praised the company’s multi-pronged business model, saying the company should be able to navigate any tariff-induced slowdown and continue to deliver strong earnings growth.

Is Amazon worth a look today?

Is this growth stock worth considering today? I believe so. It has experienced quite a significant bounce since its April lows (Ackman’s purchase was very well timed). But I still think the valuation’s attractive at today’s share price.

At present, Wall Street expects Amazon to generate earnings per share of $6.17 for 2025. That puts the stock on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 33.

That’s high by UK standards but I don’t think it’s unreasonable given Amazon’s phenomenal track record (it’s delivered share price gains of about 25% a year over the last decade) and long-term growth potential. This is a company that’s well positioned to benefit from the growth of a range of industries including online shopping, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), digital advertising, video streaming, digital healthcare, space satellite broadband, and even self-driving cars.

Other attractive features include its fortress balance sheet and huge cash flows. Last year, the company generated operating cash flow of a whopping $116bn (up about 36% year on year).

I’ll point out that while I’m bullish on Amazon, I don’t expect the stock to rise in a straight line from here. Historically, the stock’s been quite volatile and I expect to see continued ups and downs.

Looking ahead, there are plenty of factors that could lead to weaker results and share price volatility including Donald Trump’s tariffs, a consumer slowdown, less business spend on cloud computing/AI, and competition from Big Tech rivals.

Taking a five-to-10 year view however, I see huge potential here. I reckon this stock can outperform the market by a wide margin over the long term and is worth a closer look.

