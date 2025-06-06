£10,000 invested in Scottish Mortgage shares 2 months ago is now worth…

Scottish Mortgage’s shares typically reflect the price movements of the companies it holds within its portfolio. Dr James Fox takes a closer look.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) shares appear to have boomed over the past two months. The stock’s up 16% and this means £10,000 invested then would be worth £11,600 today. That’s a great return in a very short period of time.

However, this belies the volatility we’ve experienced this year. Scottish Mortgage shares slumped in early April as Donald Trump announced his trade policy.

Interestingly, Scottish Mortgage stock, which primarily invests in US-listed stocks and privately-held growth companies, hasn’t recovered to its February highs. It’s currently trading 11% below these highs, while the Nasdaq — the US growth-oriented stock market index — is actually much closer to its pre-Liberation Day peak.

So why is this? Well, obviously Scottish Mortgage’s portfolio doesn’t mimic the Nasdaq. As such, investors may be less keen on the Scottish Mortgage portfolio. But it’s also important to recognise that the pound has appreciate 5.5% against the dollar over the last two months.

This currency appreciation is very important. Essentially, it means if I bought £10,000 of dollar-denominated stock (any US-listed stock) two months ago, and the stock stayed flat in dollar terms, it would be worth £9,450 when converted back.

And with Morgan Stanley suggesting the pound could reach $1.51 in the most optimistic scenarios by the latter half of 2026, it’s worth considering what impact this would have on Scottish Mortgage.

The Scottish Mortgage portfolio

Scottish Mortgage’s top holdings have really shifted over the past year, reflecting an active approach to capturing long-term growth opportunities. As of April, the portfolio’s largest positions are Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) at 7.8% and MercadoLibre at 6.9%, both of which have surged into prominence after being far less significant in previous years. This marks a sharp change from just months ago, when tech giants like Nvidia and Tesla featured heavily in the top five holdings.

Nvidia, once a core holding, has been reduced significantly and no longer appears in the top 10 following concerns about its valuation and limited further upside after strong recent performance. This evolution highlights Scottish Mortgage’s willingness to pivot away from yesterday’s winners toward emerging leaders in innovation and global disruption. Other top holdings include Wise, which has recently announced plans to move its primary listing to the US.

Worth investing in?

Scottish Mortgage is well represented in my pension and I top up when the opportunity presents itself. I certainly believe it’s a stock worth considering. While it may be volatile in the near term, I have faith that the general direction will be upwards. Despite this, I’m aware of risks. The company uses leverage — borrowing to fund investments — and this can amplify volatility in the market. In other words, if the stock market — notably growth sectors — starts to fall, Scottish Mortgage could underperform. Currency appreciation, as noted above, is another factor.