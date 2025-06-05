Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what the Warren Buffett indicator says about the stock market

Here’s what the Warren Buffett indicator says about the stock market

The Warren Buffett indicator suggests that shares are expensive. But Stephen Wright feels investors should think carefully about what to do.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has a well-known metric for measuring stock market valuations. And it indicates that share prices – specifically US ones – are expensive at the moment. 

Given that US companies account for almost 70% of the global equities, it’s probably fair to say this means stocks as a whole are expensive. But what should investors do about this?

The Buffett indicator

Buffett’s famous metric involves comparing the market value of equities with gross domestic product (GDP). And on this basis, US equities look unusually expensive at the moment.

Source: Longtermtrends

The so-called Buffett indicator has a decent history of being a good indicator of a stock market crash. Unusually high levels have often been followed by a sharp downturn in share prices.

Right now, the metric is the highest it has ever been, but I’m wary of making predictions on this basis. The main reason is that it’s been high for some time.

The Buffett indicator has been at unusually high levels since 2019. But the only stock market crashes in that time have been attributable to other things – Covid-19 and US trade tariffs.

Valuations

I don’t think valuation metrics are a good indication of what stocks are going to do in the near future. But they do mean that the effect on share prices can be dramatic if something happens.

From a long-term perspective, the picture is slightly different. One reason for this is that there can be cases where valuation multiples don’t give a good indication of how expensive an individual stock is. 

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is a good example. The firm is one of the leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles, including boats, motorcycles, and snowmobiles.

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 56, the stock looks very expensive. But I think this is a case where things aren’t quite what they seem at first sight.

A stock that’s cheaper than it looks

Polaris relies on consumers having disposable income. And a lot of its sales involve financing, which means high interest rates can dampen demand and weigh on margins, leading to profits falling away. 

This is what has been happening recently and that’s the risk with this business. Furthermore, it makes the firm’s dividend look unsustainable if things don’t pick up reasonably quickly.

If this trend reverses however, the stock could look very cheap at today’s prices. And Polaris has generated average annual earnings per share of just over $5 over the last 10 years. 

On this basis, the current share price implies a P/E ratio of around 8, which looks much more reasonable. So despite the high valuation multiple, I don’t actually think the stock is that expensive.

Investing in an expensive market

I think the Buffett indicator is worth paying attention to. But I’m not making plans for a stock market crash based on the historically high reading at the moment.

Instead, I’m looking for individual stocks to buy. And one type of opportunity is where unusually low earnings are making share prices look more expensive than they are.

Polaris is one example I think is worth considering right now. The P/E ratio might be high, but there’s a clear reason why this shouldn’t necessarily put investors off.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

This brilliant UK growth share is a secret dividend superstar. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Shares in Sage Group just go from strength to strength. Now Harvey Jones has just found another reason to consider…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesla stock before 12 June?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock's 31% off its December peak. With the Texas robotaxi launch imminent, I'm wondering if I should add a…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 7, are International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) shares a no-brainer buy?

| Stephen Wright

Despite climbing almost 100% in a year, IAG shares don’t look expensive. But Stephen Wright thinks appearances can be misleading. 

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

Taylor Wimpey shares yield 8.25% – and the dividend has been growing by 19.75% a year!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been disappointed by the performance of his Taylor Wimpey shares, but the brilliant dividend income on offer…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Despite hitting a near-14-year high, this FTSE 250 defence superstar still looks 32% under its ‘fair value’ to me!

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 world leader in several hi-tech defence sectors are trading near a 14-year high. But I…

Read more »

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

Does a P/E ratio of just 7 make the IAG share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

British Airways' parent company has been raking in profits of late -- so does the cheap-looking IAG share price make…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

Down 15% from its year high, is Shell’s share price too cheap for me to pass up?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has simply tracked the trading pattern of the benchmark oil price in recent months, but I think…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Why did the Wizz Air share price just fall 25%?

| Alan Oscroft

The Wizz Air share price has been down in the dumps for a few years. Should we buy after a…

Read more »