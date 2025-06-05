Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 26% to 36% in 6 months, are these 2 FTSE stocks recovery plays?

Down 26% to 36% in 6 months, are these 2 FTSE stocks recovery plays?

These two FTSE 100 shares have both plunged over the last six months. But I see long-term value in backing their recovery in my portfolio after steep price falls.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Three months ago, the FTSE 100 index hit an all-time high on 3 March. It then eased back, before plunging steeply in April after President Trump announced hefty tariffs on US imports. However, after Trump backed down, the stock market raced back up and is now within 1.2% of its peak.

Two FTSE 100 flops

However, some Footsie stocks have fared much worse than others over the last six months. By my reckoning, 36 FTSE 100 shares have lost value in the past half-year, with declines ranging from 0.6% to 35.7%. Also, my family portfolio owns two of the index’s five worst performers over this period. Here they are.

1. Glencore

Shares in miner and commodity trader Glencore (LSE: GLEN) have had a torrid time of late. Over six months, the share price has crashed by 26%, while it has collapsed by 41.3% over one year and 46% over three years. However, it has beaten the FTSE 100 over five years, recording a 67.8% gain.

My hunch is that Glencore might be another ‘fallen angel’ — an otherwise sound business with a temporarily depressed share price. What’s more, the above returns exclude cash dividends, and Glencore’s yield is now 2.8% a year.

After these steep falls, Glencore is one of my family portfolio’s worst performers, down more than a third (-33.7%) since we bought it. At the current share price of 288.5p, the group’s market value has slipped to £34.3bn. Still, things have been worse, with the stock touching 205p on 7 April.

Alas, falls in metal and commodity prices have hit the group’s revenues, cash flow, and earnings. For Glencore shares to bounce back, demand for these industrial items would need to strengthen and push up commodity prices. I’ve no idea whether this will happen in 2025, but I will wait patiently for a sustained recovery from this FTSE 100 faller.

2. Bunzl

Now for a share we acquired fairly recently — on 16 April, to be precise. On that day, shares in FTSE 100 firm Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) slumped by 25.6% after the company unveiled weaker quarterly results. Feeling that the market had overreacted to these numbers, I swooped in, buying stock at 2,275p.

At first, my bet on Bunzl’s bounce-back seemed well-timed, with the shares closing at 2,538p on 12 May. However, this stock has since fallen back and now stands at 2,294p, just 0.8% above our buy price and valuing this distributor of workplace supplies at £7.5bn.

Like Glencore, I hope Bunzl will be a solid recovery play over the next 12 months. However, if Trump’s steep tariffs do come into force, this could further damage the group’s margins and earnings. Even so, this stock looks inexpensive to me, trading at 15.4 times earnings and delivering a dividend yield of 3.2% a year.

Though Bunzl has halted a £200m share buyback with £85m unused, three company insiders bought stock heavily after the share price crashed. This gives me confidence that they, like me, expect this British business to recover. Hence, we will also hold tightly onto these FTSE 100 shares!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Bunzl and Glencore shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesla stock before 12 June?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock's 31% off its December peak. With the Texas robotaxi launch imminent, I'm wondering if I should add a…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 7, are International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) shares a no-brainer buy?

| Stephen Wright

Despite climbing almost 100% in a year, IAG shares don’t look expensive. But Stephen Wright thinks appearances can be misleading. 

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s what the Warren Buffett indicator says about the stock market

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator suggests that shares are expensive. But Stephen Wright feels investors should think carefully about what to…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

Taylor Wimpey shares yield 8.25% – and the dividend has been growing by 19.75% a year!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been disappointed by the performance of his Taylor Wimpey shares, but the brilliant dividend income on offer…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Despite hitting a near-14-year high, this FTSE 250 defence superstar still looks 32% under its ‘fair value’ to me!

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 world leader in several hi-tech defence sectors are trading near a 14-year high. But I…

Read more »

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

Does a P/E ratio of just 7 make the IAG share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

British Airways' parent company has been raking in profits of late -- so does the cheap-looking IAG share price make…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

Down 15% from its year high, is Shell’s share price too cheap for me to pass up?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has simply tracked the trading pattern of the benchmark oil price in recent months, but I think…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Why did the Wizz Air share price just fall 25%?

| Alan Oscroft

The Wizz Air share price has been down in the dumps for a few years. Should we buy after a…

Read more »