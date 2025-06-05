Member Login
At a P/E ratio of 7, are International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) shares a no-brainer buy?

At a P/E ratio of 7, are International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) shares a no-brainer buy?

Despite climbing almost 100% in a year, IAG shares don’t look expensive. But Stephen Wright thinks appearances can be misleading. 

Stephen Wright
Shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) have climbed almost 100% over the last 12 months. But that doesn’t automatically mean the stock’s expensive or overvalued. 

Whether or not a stock’s a bargain depends on how much cash the company makes – and IAG shares look cheap at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7. But I’m not so sure this is the case.

P/E multiples

A low P/E multiple can be an encouraging sign, especially for investors focused on value. It suggests a company doesn’t have to grow much for its cash flows to generate a good return for shareholders.

By itself though, the P/E ratio a stock trades at doesn’t reflect anything about its valuation. What it does show is what investors are expecting from the company going forward.

Stocks are undervalued when the market’s expectations for the underlying business are below what it can achieve going forward. And this can be the case whether the expectations are low or high.

Other things being equal, it’s obviously easier to outperform low expectations than high ones. But not all companies are equal and this is something investors need to account for.

Passenger numbers

Given this, it’s fair to say expectations for IAG shares are low right now. A P/E ratio of 7 is below the FTSE 100 average and relatively low compared to where the stock has traded at for the last five years.

In other words, investors don’t think the company can grow its earnings much from their current levels. And one reason for this might be the number of passengers it carried in 2024.

YearIAG Passenger Numbers
2024122m
2023115.6m
202294.7m
202138.9m
202031.3m
2019118m
2018112m
2017104m
2016100m
201588.3m

Over the last few years, demand for air travel’s been recovering from Covid-19 lows. But it’s now reached record highs, so I think it might well be much harder for this to keep increasing. 

While passenger numbers have increased over the long term, this hasn’t been a linear process. And when numbers are at their highest, the risk of this falling away’s greater.

Operational leverage

IAG has a lot of operational leverage. In other words, when passenger numbers increase, revenues go up but its costs are largely the same. 

This is great when things go well – sales growth leads to widening margins, causing profits to rise more quickly than revenues. This is what’s been happening over the last few years.

Unfortunately, the reverse is true when things turn around. A downturn in sales doesn’t necessarily bring lower costs and earnings fall away sharply.

I think that means investors are right to be wary of IAG shares at the moment. Passenger numbers are at unusually high levels and a slight downturn could have significant effect on profits. 

A no-brainer buy?

Record passenger numbers have propelled IAG shares higher recently. And there’s more that could go right from here – lower oil prices leading to reduced fuel costs being one example.

In my view though, there’s also a lot that can go wrong. So despite the low P/E ratio, I think the stock’s a long way from being a no-brainer buy to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

