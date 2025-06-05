At a P/E ratio of 7, are International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) shares a no-brainer buy?

Despite climbing almost 100% in a year, IAG shares don’t look expensive. But Stephen Wright thinks appearances can be misleading.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) have climbed almost 100% over the last 12 months. But that doesn’t automatically mean the stock’s expensive or overvalued.

Whether or not a stock’s a bargain depends on how much cash the company makes – and IAG shares look cheap at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7. But I’m not so sure this is the case.

P/E multiples

A low P/E multiple can be an encouraging sign, especially for investors focused on value. It suggests a company doesn’t have to grow much for its cash flows to generate a good return for shareholders.

By itself though, the P/E ratio a stock trades at doesn’t reflect anything about its valuation. What it does show is what investors are expecting from the company going forward.

Stocks are undervalued when the market’s expectations for the underlying business are below what it can achieve going forward. And this can be the case whether the expectations are low or high.

Other things being equal, it’s obviously easier to outperform low expectations than high ones. But not all companies are equal and this is something investors need to account for.

Passenger numbers

Given this, it’s fair to say expectations for IAG shares are low right now. A P/E ratio of 7 is below the FTSE 100 average and relatively low compared to where the stock has traded at for the last five years.

In other words, investors don’t think the company can grow its earnings much from their current levels. And one reason for this might be the number of passengers it carried in 2024.

Year IAG Passenger Numbers 2024 122m 2023 115.6m 2022 94.7m 2021 38.9m 2020 31.3m 2019 118m 2018 112m 2017 104m 2016 100m 2015 88.3m

Over the last few years, demand for air travel’s been recovering from Covid-19 lows. But it’s now reached record highs, so I think it might well be much harder for this to keep increasing.

While passenger numbers have increased over the long term, this hasn’t been a linear process. And when numbers are at their highest, the risk of this falling away’s greater.

Operational leverage

IAG has a lot of operational leverage. In other words, when passenger numbers increase, revenues go up but its costs are largely the same.

This is great when things go well – sales growth leads to widening margins, causing profits to rise more quickly than revenues. This is what’s been happening over the last few years.

Unfortunately, the reverse is true when things turn around. A downturn in sales doesn’t necessarily bring lower costs and earnings fall away sharply.

I think that means investors are right to be wary of IAG shares at the moment. Passenger numbers are at unusually high levels and a slight downturn could have significant effect on profits.

A no-brainer buy?

Record passenger numbers have propelled IAG shares higher recently. And there’s more that could go right from here – lower oil prices leading to reduced fuel costs being one example.

In my view though, there’s also a lot that can go wrong. So despite the low P/E ratio, I think the stock’s a long way from being a no-brainer buy to consider.