Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » £6k invested in these dividend stocks could make a 4-figure passive income

£6k invested in these dividend stocks could make a 4-figure passive income

Jon Smith explains how active stock picking can help to enhance the dividend yield of a portfolio when trying to build a passive income.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are various ways that an investor can make passive income. Some might turn to the property market, buy bonds, or consider dividend shares from the stock market. I like the latter method for several reasons, including the ease of access and the risk-adjusted returns. Here’s how a £6k sum could be used to build an income portfolio.

Being active in stock selection

One idea would be to allocate £1k to six different stocks. This provides some diversification, meaning that the eggs aren’t placed in one basket. Therefore, if one company runs into difficulty and cuts its dividend, the portfolio can still function and generate income.

And having a specific selection of stocks also helps to enhance the portfolio yield versus passively using an index tracker that pays out income. For example, the FTSE 100 average dividend yield is currently 3.38%. I believe that with active selection, this yield can be doubled, without picking stocks that have major red flags.

Over time, the passive income should build up. Part of this comes through compounding, with dividends being used to buy more stock. This can allow the portfolio to grow at a faster pace than if the investor took each dividend and spent it.

Talking numbers

In terms of specific stocks, an investor could consider a mix of BP (LSE:BP), Land Securities Group, Aviva, WPP, Phoenix Group and Legal & General. The average yield from this group is 7.03%. This selection also benefits from being diversified at a sector level, with companies from a range of areas being included.

If an investor put £6k in and reinvested the dividends, the pot would grow over time. At the end of year 13, the portfolio could generate £1,008 just from dividend payments.

Taking the opportunities

Let’s focus on BP (LSE:BP). This is the riskiest stock I’ve included in the passive income portfolio. Over the past year, the price has been down 24%.

The stock has suffered due to the firm making strategy errors, such as generating losses from renewable energy projects. Net debt has also increased, currently sitting at £20bn, with tight cash flow contributing to this. Finally, the oil price has been trading lower, with it hitting 52-week lows in early May.

The move downwards in the share price has boosted the dividend yield. A year ago, it was around 5%, and it is now at 6.48%.

But I think this makes it a stock to consider right now, with a favourable outlook going forward. CEO Murray Auchincloss is now refocusing BP on its core oil and gas operations. He’s aiming to increase upstream production significantly in coming years, as well as targeting almost £10bn in debt reduction by 2027.

With this strategy shift under way, I think BP’s worst period is in the past. Therefore, thinking about adding it now while the dividend yield is elevated could be smart.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How much passive income could £10,000 make me?

| Cliff D'Arcy

How much passive income could I hope to earn each year, starting with £10,000? This investment -- one of my…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

2 mega-cheap dividend shares to consider this summer, 1 with a 12.7% yield!

| Royston Wild

Investors don't need to spend a fortune on dividend shares to target a large and reliable passive income, as these…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

3 top dividend growth stocks in the FTSE 100 to consider in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

When you invest in dividend stocks with rising payouts, you often end up with much higher returns than high-yield shares…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £3,453 a year in passive income from 326 shares in this FTSE 100 insurance giant

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this major insurer deliver an extremely healthy dividend yield that could generate potentially life-changing passive income over time.

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

With just £10k in savings, here’s how an investor could target a second income of £750 a month

| Mark Hartley

With only £10k in the bank, an investor could build towards a second income worth £750 a month. Our writer…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Dividend Shares

How millions of UK investors could secure a £10k second income with their savings 

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reveals how a well-chosen portfolio of high-yield dividend stocks could equate to a lucrative second income for many…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks with low P/Es and huge dividend yields!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have dived in value over the last 10 years. But does their extreme cheapness make them…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

These 3 UK stocks are set for promotion to the FTSE 250. Should I buy any of them?

| Ben McPoland

Of the trio of UK stocks soon set to join the FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) index, only one of them has…

Read more »