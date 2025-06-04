Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 top dividend growth stocks in the FTSE 100 to consider in 2025

3 top dividend growth stocks in the FTSE 100 to consider in 2025

When you invest in dividend stocks with rising payouts, you often end up with much higher returns than high-yield shares are capable of delivering.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Edward Sheldon, CFA
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Research shows that over the long run, dividend growth stocks (those with rising dividends) tend to outperform high-yield dividend payers. Often, dividend growers are able to provide a mix of income and capital gains, which can be a very powerful combination for investors.

Here, I’m going to highlight three dividend growth stocks in the FTSE 100 index. I believe all three are worth considering for a portfolio today.

An alternative investments group

First up, we have 3i Group (LSE: III). It’s an alternative investment company with a focus on private equity and infrastructure investments.

At 2.1%, the yield here isn’t high. But dividend growth in recent years has been excellent.

Over the last five years, the payout has jumped from 35p per share to 73p. That represents growth of more than 100%.

That growth (and strong revenue and earnings growth) has helped to push the share price up. It has climbed about 340% over the last five years, meaning that investors have seen huge overall returns.

I think there’s more to come from 3i. Today, the alternative investment industry is booming and the stock still looks cheap (the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is under seven).

That said, this industry can be turbulent at times due to changing financial conditions (interest rates, etc.). So, investors need to be prepared for a bit of share price volatility.

One of the FTSE’s best tech stocks

Next, we have Sage (LSE: SGE). It’s a software company that provides accounting and payroll solutions.

This company has a brilliant track record when it comes to dividend growth. Believe it or not, it has registered more than 20 consecutive annual dividend increases.

The yield here has never been high (currently it’s around 1.8%). But investors haven’t been short-changed – over the last 20 years the stock has delivered share price gains of around 9% per year (meaning total returns have been above 10% per year).

It’s worth pointing out that a lot of Sage’s customers are small and medium-sized businesses. This customer size is a risk because in a downturn, these types of businesses often get hit harder than larger businesses.

I expect this stock to do well over the next decade as the world becomes more digital, however. And trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of 25, I think it’s worth a look.

An under-the-radar industrial company

Finally, we have Intertek (LSE: ITRK). It provides bespoke safety, inspection, and testing services.

This company has the highest yield of the three. Currently, it’s sitting at about 3.5%.

That’s quite attractive when you consider that the payout is growing at a rapid clip. Over the last decade, it has risen from 52p per share to 157p – roughly tripling!

It’s worth noting that Intertek went through a rough patch growth-wise a few years back. During this phase, the payout was held steady for a few years at 106p per share.

Further growth hiccups can’t be ruled out. However, with management forecasting mid-single digit top-line growth this year along with some profit margin expansion, I believe the stock is worth considering today.

Currently, the stock’s trading on a P/E ratio of 18.7. I think that’s reasonable given this company’s quality.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Sage. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Intertek Group Plc and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

