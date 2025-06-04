Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 defensive growth stocks that have left the S&P 500 in the dust since 2020

2 defensive growth stocks that have left the S&P 500 in the dust since 2020

Strong growth prospects and resilient demand can be a powerful combination. Stephen Wright looks at two stocks that investors should know about.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Resilient demand that doesn’t typically fluctuate much can make defensive stocks attractive investments. The trouble is, they don’t usually have the most exciting growth prospects.

A few companies, however, are able to expand by buying other businesses. And when this goes well, investors can benefit from long-term growth prospects as well as steady cash flows.

Compass Group

FTSE 100 catering firm Compass Group (LSE:CPG) is a good example. Everybody needs to eat and it seems unlikely that stadiums, offices, and hospitals are going to want to start bringing this in-house.

Catering is a labour-intensive industry. That means rising staff costs in the form of wage inflation are a risk the business has to either absorb at the cost of profit margins or try to pass on to customers.

Compass, however, has a big advantage when it comes to dealing with this. In terms of revenues, it’s about the size of its two nearest competitors combined.

The company’s scale allows it to buy ingredients in larger volumes (meaning lower prices) and share fixed costs across a larger operation (resulting in wider margins). And this helps offset rising costs.

Acquisitions have been key to the company’s success, both in terms of revenue growth and the scale of its operations. And it’s continuing to focus on expansion its presence in Europe with recent deals. 

That’s been a winning formula for shareholders. Over the last five years, Compass shares are up 92%, compared with a gain of 86% for the S&P 500

Brown & Brown

Another thing that people need whether the economy is expanding or contracting is insurance. And Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is an insurance broker with operations in both the UK and the US.

As the firm grows, it also reinforces its competitive position. Attracting more customers gives it better negotiating power with providers, which it can use to offer more attractive terms to customers.

Over the last five years, the company has made a number of acquisitions in the UK, Europe, and the US. In doing so, it has both boosted its revenues and strengthened its market position.

As well as increased size, acquisitions help Brown & Brown benefit from local knowledge and expertise. This insight can be a big advantage when it comes to finding the right cover for customers.

Looking for a high volume of takeovers can be risky though. Integrating new businesses is a complicated process that can set a company back significantly if it goes wrong. 

Yet over the last five years, Brown & Brown has been very successful in growing its business. And as a result, the share price has climbed 164%, leaving the S&P 500 in the dust.

Business models

Compass Group and Brown & Brown have a lot in common. Both operate in industries that benefit from steady demand and differentiate themselves with the advantages that come with size and scale.

I think that’s a powerful business model. And while past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns, there’s no arguing with the returns both companies have generated for shareholders.

In terms of valuation, neither stock is unusually cheap at the moment. But I think the strengths of the underlying business mean both are ones investors should keep a close eye on going forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Compass Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock just crashed 42% in a day to a 52-week low! Time to buy?

| Charlie Carman

This software company's share price is collapsing. Should I buy the dip, or will the firm plunge back into penny…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

I’m eyeing up this Nasdaq growth stock for my ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why this growing space stock from the Nasdaq index will hopefully end up in his Stocks and…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Does a 10% yield mean B&M makes my list of stocks to buy after 2024 results?

| Stephen Wright

Profits might be stalling, but is a 10% dividend yield enough to convince Stephen Wright that B&M European Value is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Up 73% in two months, could this FTSE 250 share re-enter the FTSE 100 this year?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks one former FTSE 100 member, now in the FTSE 250, might rejoin the leading…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

£6k invested in these dividend stocks could make a 4-figure passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how active stock picking can help to enhance the dividend yield of a portfolio when trying to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

These 3 stunning UK stocks have doubled my money in 18 months. Time to bank the profit?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had a brilliant month in November 2023, when he bought the three best-performing UK stocks in his portfolio.…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Is there growth potential in this under-the-radar stock that recently rejoined the FTSE 250? 

| Mark Hartley

Kier Group is back in the FTSE 250 after a recovering UK economy gave the construction firm a boost. Mark…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Down 30%, this S&P 500 AI stock offers growth at a reasonable price. I just bought more

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes that this growth stock could be a big winner in the artificial intelligence revolution so he’s buying…

Read more »