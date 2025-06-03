Member Login
Here’s how investors could target £3,453 a year in passive income from 326 shares in this FTSE 100 insurance giant

Shares in this major insurer deliver an extremely healthy dividend yield that could generate potentially life-changing passive income over time.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 insurance firm Admiral (LSE: ADM) is a recent addition to my passive income portfolio.

This is comprised of shares bought to generate me high dividends without me having to do too much – hence the ‘passive’ label.

I am aged over 50 now and this income stream should allow me to further reduce my working commitments.

The only real effort involved in these passive income stocks is making the right choices in the first place. After that, it is simply a question of regularly checking that they are performing as required (which, of course, they may not be).

What are the qualities I want?

The first thing I want is a minimum 7% dividend yield. The ‘risk-free rate’ (UK 10-year government bond) is 4.6%, so the additional 2.4% is the compensation for the additional risk of shares.

However, I also consider stocks that are yielding slightly lower than that if their yields are forecast to rise. Yields change as a firm’s share price and annual dividend alter.

The second quality I look for is an undervalued share price. This reduces the chance of losing money if I sell and conversely increases the likelihood of making a profit.

And the final element I require is solid earnings growth potential in the underlying business. This is mainly what pushes any firm’s share price and dividends higher over the long term.

How does this stock stack up?

A risk in Admiral’s business is a renewed surge in the cost of living that may prompt customers to cancel their policies.

That said, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will increase by 6% a year to the end of 2027. This looks like a conservative figure to me, given its excellent recent results.

Its full-year 2024 pre-tax profit of £839.2m was nearly double 2023’s £442.8m. As a result, earnings per share soared 95% to 216.6p and the dividend was increased 86% to its current 192p level.

This dividend now yields 5.7% on the present share price of £33.72. However, analysts forecast the dividend will increase to 203.9p in 2025, 210.8p in 2026, and 222.8p in 2027.

These would generate respective yields of 6.1%, 6.3%, and 6.7% on the current stock price. This is not quite the 7% minimum I want, but I think earnings growth will push dividends higher.

And finally, a discounted cash flow analysis shows the stock to be 43% undervalued right now. Therefore, the fair value for the shares is technically £59.16.

How much passive income can be made?

£11,000 – the average UK savings – would buy 326 Admiral shares. On the current 5.7% yield this would generate £8,425 after 10 years and £49,573 after 30 years.

At that point, the total value of the Admiral holding would be £60,573. This would generate an annual passive income of £3,453.

These figures are also based on the dividends being reinvested in the stock – known as ‘dividend compounding’.

I am happy with the size of the holding I established recently. If I did not have it I would buy the shares as soon as possible, based on the firm’s strong results and good growth prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Admiral Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

