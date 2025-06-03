Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the S&P 500 falters, is it time to buy US shares?

As the S&P 500 falters, is it time to buy US shares?

The S&P 500 looks expensive, but investors might consider buying shares in an oil company that could return 100% of its market cap in the next 10 years.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
US Tariffs street sign

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The best time to buy shares is when other investors are looking elsewhere. And it’s fair to say that uncertainty around US trade policy has caused a shift in the stock market.

Since the start of the year, the FTSE 100 is up 6% while the S&P 500 is roughly where it was at the start of January. So does that mean it’s time for investors to look at buying US shares?

The S&P 500 doesn’t look cheap

The MSCI US Index has underperformed the MSCI World Index since the start of the year. But the S&P 500 as a whole posted earnings growth of around 18% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

That’s very impressive and higher earnings do make valuations more attractive. However, in the grand scheme of things, the difference is fairly marginal. 

Source: Longtermtrends

The current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the S&P 500 is towards the higher end of where it has been over the last 10 years. And history tells us that returns from these levels are typically underwhelming.

Of course, the future doesn’t always resemble the past. But I think there are opportunities in individual stocks that look much more attractive.

Not all stocks are same

The S&P 500 is in positive territory since the start of the year, but not every stock has performed the same. So far, one of the worst-performing sectors in 2025 has been energy.

Overall, energy shares are down around 3.5% and some individual stocks have fared much worse. But this is the kind of shift that I think can generate opportunities for investors.

A sector falling out of favour with the stock market can give investors a chance to buy the best shares at unusually good prices. Right now, I think ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) might be a good example.

The stock is down almost 14% since the start of the year, but the company’s long-term advantages remain intact. And it has ambitious plans for shareholder returns.

A potential energy opportunity

In 2024, ConocoPhillips generated just over $8.25bn in free cash and it has ambitious plans to grow this by $6bn between now and 2029. If it can do this, the current share price looks very cheap.

The firm’s stated target involves the company generating almost 15% of its current market value in free cash each year from 2029. But a lot depends on what happens to oil prices in the next few years.

This is the biggest risk with ConocoPhillips shares. Its future ambitions are based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel and it’s worth noting the price of WTI crude is currently 10% below this. 

Investors therefore shouldn’t count their chickens prematurely. But with a significant amount of untapped inventory available at less than $40 per barrel, there could still be good returns on the way.

Greedy when others are fearful

US stocks as a whole don’t look like an obvious buying opportunity to me at the moment. But it’s a different story with the out-of-fashion energy sector and ConocoPhillips is a good example.

The firm is currently set to return almost 100% of its market value to shareholders over the next 10 years. And with ambitious growth plans ahead, I think it’s worth considering at today’s prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares just hit an all-time high. Could they still be a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some reasons why Rolls-Royce shares may move even higher from their latest all-time high. So, will he…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

This FTSE dividend stock superstar is down 30% in 3 months – time to consider buying it?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been watching this under-the-radar FTSE 100 dividend stock for several years. Suddenly, it's available at a big…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Forget short-term pain! I’m holding this FTSE 100 share for long-term gain

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 share has delivered a long-term annualised return of almost 10%. Royston Wild expects it to keep impressing.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

1 excellent defence ETF to consider buying for a Stocks and Shares ISA 

| Ben McPoland

Offering a modern take on an old industry, this ETF is well worth considering as a potentially smart addition to…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

The Pennon Group share price falls on results day. Time to buy?

| Andrew Mackie

With public confidence in the water industry at a low, Andrew Mackie examines the prospects for the Pennon share price…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Check out the stunning total return from Tesco shares in the last five years

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones always thought that Tesco shares were a little undercooked, but now he's run the numbers and had a…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 cheap growth stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

This pair of growth stocks continues to look attractive to me, even though they're very much at different ends of…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The NatWest share price is at a 10-year high… should I buy the stock?

| Dr. James Fox

The growth of NatWest's share price has undoubtedly taken many investors by surprise. Dr James Fox explores whether there’s still…

Read more »