Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this FTSE 100 stock now an ideal short-term risk/long-term reward play?

Is this FTSE 100 stock now an ideal short-term risk/long-term reward play?

This FTSE 100 stock has been pushed down from its 12-month traded high by one short-term factor, but its long-term prospects look excellent to me.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Iconic FTSE 100 British retailer Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) is down 11% from its 22 April one-year high of £4.17.

At that point it disclosed it had been the victim of a cyberattack affecting its clothing and food operations. It expects the disruption to continue throughout June and into July. Additionally, it forecasts that the attack will have an impact of around £300m on its fiscal year 2025/26 operating profit.

To me, this scenario fits perfectly into the short-term risk/long-term reward investment category. Marks and Spencer is unsurprisingly now busy bolstering its online and related security. Although this does not entirely preclude further cyberattacks, it should greatly reduce the threat.

Consequently, this looks a short-term risk to me.

Conversely, the price drop exacerbates the already substantial long-term undervaluation I saw in the stock before.

As such, this looks a great time for investors whose portfolio it suits to consider the shares.

How undervalued is the stock now?

The optimal way I have found to pinpoint how undervalued any stock is through discounted cash flow analysis. This shows Marks and Spencer shares are 37% undervalued at their current £3.73 price.

Therefore, the fair value for the stock is technically £5.83.

Further underpinning my view of underpricing in the stock are its low key ratios compared to its peers’ average.

More specifically, it trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.6 compared to the 5 average of its competitors. Its 0.6 price-to-sales ratio also looks cheap against its peers’ average of 1.4.

How does the core business look?

Its 21 May annual results for the fiscal year 2024/25 pointed to a very strong business.

Profit before tax and adjusting items jumped 22.2% year on year to £875.5m – the highest in over 15 years.

Food sales were up 8.7% to £9bn, giving an adjusted operating profit for the division of £484.1m. The operation’s volume and value share have now grown every year for the past three years.

Fashion, Home & Beauty sales also rose — by 3.5% to £4.2bn, generating a divisional adjusted operating profit of £475.3m. This operation’s value share has also increased every year for the past three years.

A longer-term risk to this growth is the intense competition in the sector that may squeeze its margins.

However, analysts forecast that Marks and Spencer’s earnings will increase by a whopping 22.7% a year to the end of fiscal year 2027/28. And it is such growth that is responsible for any firm’s share price and dividends moving higher over time.

My view

Aged over 50 now, I focus on stocks that generate a 7%+ dividend yield. This is so I can keep reducing my working commitments and live off these instead. Marks and Spencer only yields 1%, so it is not for me.

However, it was one of the first stocks I suggested my son buy when he turned 21. This was based on the firm’s strong earnings growth potential and what that would mean for its share price and dividends.

Nothing has changed in my view, so I still think it is a worthwhile stock to consider for other investors whose portfolio it suits.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’d love to buy in June

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has two FTSE 100 dividend shares on his radar in June. But he’s also trying to keep in…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is on fire but still looks cheap as chips to me

| Andrew Mackie

With this relatively unknown FTSE 100 stock up 100% in a year, Andrew Mackie assesses where the next wave of…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
Investing Articles

Here’s why Tesla stock surged 20.6% in May

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock jumped in May as investors renewed their optimism in the company’s autonomous ventures. The 'TACO trade' likely aided…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Targeting a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s a low-risk strategy to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking for safer ways to build wealth with a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here's an approach I've taken to manage…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

This UK share’s yielding 9.7%. But for how much longer?

| James Beard

Our writer expresses his doubts over whether one of the UK’s highest-yielding shares can keep paying its generous dividend.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 winners that have returned 15%+ per year over the last decade

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE 100 companies have delivered blockbuster returns for investors over the last decade, highlighting the power of stock picking.

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Move over Nvidia, this could be one of the most exciting US stocks to consider buying

| Dr. James Fox

US stocks have rebounded from their lows in April. As such, it’s becoming harder, but not impossible, to find bargain…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock to watch this week

| Stephen Wright

WH Smith is set to issue its first trading update since divesting its high street stores. And Stephen Wright is…

Read more »