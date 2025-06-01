Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 250 looks to be stuffed full of dividend stocks!

The FTSE 250 looks to be stuffed full of dividend stocks!

Our writer’s been taking a closer look at members of the FTSE 250 where there appears to be plenty of high-yielding dividend stocks on offer.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In my opinion, investing in dividend stocks is a great way of creating an additional income stream. But they can also play a part in building wealth.

To do this, it’s necessary to reinvest any cash received and buy more shares. This is a process known as compounding. And in my opinion, it’s an effective way of increasing the value of a portfolio.

This is best illustrated by way of an example.

Some numbers

Let’s assume an investor has £10,000 of shares yielding 3.6%. Each year, this would provide income of £360. Over 30 years, this would generate £10,800 of dividends and, assuming there was no capital growth (or losses), the original £10,000 would remain.

Alternatively, if the £360 received in year one was reinvested, in the second year it would grow to £373. Repeat this again and, in year three, the income received would increase to £386. And so on…

After 30 years, the investment pot would be £28,893. Okay, the investor has sacrificed income of £10,800. But the end result is much better.

Of course, this analysis is a little simplistic. Dividends are never guaranteed and share prices can go up and down. However, it does illustrate the potential of dividend stocks.

The second tier of UK stocks

In my example, I used a yield of 3.6%. This is the same rate currently (30 May) available from the FTSE 250. In fact, the index presently offers a higher return than the FTSE 100, its more famous cousin.

Look closer and there are many stocks currently yielding more than the average. According to Dividend Data, there are 17 with a yield above 8%. The average of these is 10.2%.

Plug this figure into our example above, and £10,000 would grow to £184,267 over 30 years.

Interestingly, 13 of the 17 operate in the energy sector, including oil, gas and renewables. Nine are investment trusts. Falling energy prices have impacted industry share prices and helped push yields higher.

A closer look

One example of this is Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR). Its share price has fallen 30% since the start of 2025 and the stock’s currently yielding 10.6%. In January, it was close to 6%.

The government’s ‘windfall tax’ means profits made from the North Sea are taxed at 78%. This has prompted the group to announce plans to cut its workforce by a quarter and slash domestic investment.

To mitigate the impact, in September 2024, Harbour Energy acquired the assets of Wintershall Dea. The majority of its earnings now come from outside UK waters.

But a falling oil price affects all regions. The group’s now expecting free cash flow (FCF) in 2025 of $900m. This is $100m lower than its previous guidance. Prudently, it assumes a Brent crude price of $65 and a European gas price of $12/msfc (million standard cubic feet) for the remainder of the year. Both are currently trading around these levels.

However, volatile energy prices are a risk associated with investing in the sector.

But crucially, FCF of $900m is comfortably more than the $455m the group has pledged to return to shareholders this year.

Despite the challenges facing the sector, Harbour Energy’s dividend looks secure, for now. On this basis, it could be a FTSE 250 income stock for investors to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Harbour Energy Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 growth shares I think demand attention in June!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index is packed with top growth shares with rock-bottom valuations. Here's a couple I'm considering for my…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

2 world-class stocks to consider buying in June

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for top stocks to consider buying this month? Edward Sheldon believes that these two have enormous potential in today’s…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’m using Warren Buffett’s winning formula to grow my retirement savings

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett’s investment strategy isn't complicated. It simply involves identifying winning companies and investing in them for the long term.

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£20k for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how it could deliver a £1k monthly passive income!

| Royston Wild

By maxing out this year's ISA allowance, here's how someone could target a four-figure passive income for retirement.

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

This stunning dividend share yields 8.8% and is trading at a 35% discount!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by this FTSE 100 dividend share that's giving investors both growth and heaps of income at…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing For Beginners

Retail stock market investors are no longer the ‘dumb money’

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Retail stock market investors have become significantly smarter in recent years. Gone are the days of them buying high and…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Muhammad Cheema

Overall, Greggs shares have experienced a miserable year. However, the share price performance has started looking rosier recently.

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold in my ISA for AT LEAST a decade!

| Royston Wild

I'm expecting to hold these FTSE 100 heavyweight shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA until at least 2035. Let…

Read more »