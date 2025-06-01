Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’m targeting monster gains in my Stocks and Shares ISA

How I’m targeting monster gains in my Stocks and Shares ISA

Edward Sheldon’s buying high-quality growth stocks for his Stocks and Shares ISA in an effort to generate fantastic long-term returns.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA, everyone has different goals. Some investors are looking for income now while others are looking to generate capital gains in the long run.

Personally, my objective is to achieve strong, market-beating returns over the long term so I have plenty of money for retirement. Here’s a look at how I’m targeting big gains over the next decade and beyond.

Aiming for big gains

You might think that to obtain big gains in an ISA, you have to invest in highly speculative, risky small-cap stocks (eg penny stocks). But that’s not the case.

Invest in a high-quality growth business that reinvests its earnings for future growth, and hold for the long term (while the company gets bigger and bigger), and the results can be incredible. Just look at Amazon. Over the last decade, this stock has turned a $10,000 investment into around $95,000. That translates to a return of about 25% a year.

This is just one example of a high-quality stock that’s delivered big gains over the long term. There are many more (especially within the US market). Some examples include Mastercard, Intuitive Surgical, and Lam Research. All of these stocks have generated gains of around 20% or more a year over the last decade.

Now I’m not saying that all of these stocks are buys today (I think Amazon and Lam Research are worth considering). But they’re all high-quality growth businesses. They all have competitive advantages, growing profits, and strong balance sheets along with long-term growth drivers. And in the long run, investors have seen huge gains as the companies have increased in size.

My approach

So what I’m doing to target big gains is building a portfolio of these types of high-quality growth stocks. The aim is to hold them for the long term while they get bigger and bigger.

Obviously, not every stock I own is going to perform exceptionally well. But by owning 30-40 different stocks, I can give myself a good chance of landing a few long-term winners.

A stock I’ve been buying

One stock I believe has the potential to be a big winner over the next decade (and is worth considering today) is Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ). It’s the owner of the tech-focused Nasdaq stock exchange (businesses listed on the exchange pay it ongoing fees), the Nasdaq indexes, and a RegTech business called Adenza.

I see this company as well-placed for growth in our tech-focused world. Looking ahead, we’re likely to see more tech companies emerge as the world becomes more digital. Where are these firms most likely to list? The Nasdaq – home to most of the world’s biggest tech businesses.

The Nasdaq also looks well-placed to benefit from the increasing focus on data. It sells its data to banks, brokerage firms, and asset managers who use it for research and portfolio management.

Additionally, there’s plenty of potential on the RegTech side. Here, Nasdaq helps customers navigate risk management and compliance issues.

Of course, weak market conditions are a risk. They could temporarily reduce demand for the company’s services.

Taking a long-term view however, I’m bullish. It’s worth noting that over the last decade this stock’s returned almost 400%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nasdaq, Amazon, Lam Research, and Mastercard. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Intuitive Surgical, Lam Research, Mastercard, and Nasdaq. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 growth shares I think demand attention in June!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index is packed with top growth shares with rock-bottom valuations. Here's a couple I'm considering for my…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

2 world-class stocks to consider buying in June

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for top stocks to consider buying this month? Edward Sheldon believes that these two have enormous potential in today’s…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’m using Warren Buffett’s winning formula to grow my retirement savings

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett’s investment strategy isn't complicated. It simply involves identifying winning companies and investing in them for the long term.

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£20k for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how it could deliver a £1k monthly passive income!

| Royston Wild

By maxing out this year's ISA allowance, here's how someone could target a four-figure passive income for retirement.

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

This stunning dividend share yields 8.8% and is trading at a 35% discount!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by this FTSE 100 dividend share that's giving investors both growth and heaps of income at…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing For Beginners

Retail stock market investors are no longer the ‘dumb money’

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Retail stock market investors have become significantly smarter in recent years. Gone are the days of them buying high and…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Muhammad Cheema

Overall, Greggs shares have experienced a miserable year. However, the share price performance has started looking rosier recently.

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold in my ISA for AT LEAST a decade!

| Royston Wild

I'm expecting to hold these FTSE 100 heavyweight shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA until at least 2035. Let…

Read more »