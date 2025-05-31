Member Login
£10,000 invested in Manchester United shares in an ISA 1 year ago is now worth… 

Our writer digs into an iconic Premier League football club to see whether it shares might be a good fit for his ISA portfolio.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

As well as being one of the world’s most famous football clubs, Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) is also a listed company. That means investors can buy its shares for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

But should I add some Manchester United shares to my portfolio? Let’s get the ball rolling and find out.

Out of form

As the chart above shows, the share price has hardly been in scintillating form in recent times. It’s down by around 16% over five years and a similar amount over 12 months.

This means that someone who invested £10,000 into the shares one year ago would now have around £8,400 (ignoring currency moves, as the shares are denominated in dollars). Not great, especially as the company doesn’t pay a dividend these days.

Of course, this lacklustre performance isn’t surprising when we consider how poorly the team has been doing on the pitch. The just-finished 2024/25 season was one of the worst in the club’s modern history. Manchester United ended 15th in the league with just 42 points, marking its lowest finish in the Premier League era.

According to analysis by The Times, Manchester United is the worst-value-for-money side in Premier League history after that poor finish. Yikes.

Rubbing salt in the wounds, the team lost the Europa League final in May to Tottenham Hotspur. Failure to win cost it a place in the more lucrative UEFA Champions League next season, resulting in lost revenue of about £100m. 

Unprofitable enterprise

Speaking of losses, these are common for the company. In its 2023/24 fiscal year, which ended in June 2024, the club reported a net loss of £113m on revenue of £662m. More losses are expected this year after the dismal season.

But it wasn’t meant to be like this. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, through his INEOS Group, completed the acquisition of a 27.7% stake in the club in February 2024. Under his leadership, the club has implemented significant cost-cutting measures, including deep job cuts in a bid to address the financial challenges.

However, these measures have also been unpopular with many fans. In particular, the cancellation of free lunches for non-playing staff led to accusations that the soul was being ripped out of the club.

Earlier this week, the team was booed by fans in a friendly match in Malaysia. My cousin, a lifelong United fan, can’t even bring himself to watch the games anymore.

Should I buy?

In short then, the whole thing’s a bit of a mess. But could this actually be the perfect time to invest? After all, buying shares when they’re out of favour can be very lucrative, assuming things pick up and investor sentiment improves.

Part of me thinks the club will surely do better next season. Won’t it? Then again, I feel like this would be more like gambling with my money than investing. Improvement isn’t guranteed.

One big concern I have here is the balance sheet. In February, net debt stood at a whopping £636m. For context, the market-cap’s only £1.8bn.

When I pair this debt with the ongoing losses and lack of European football, I’m not very bullish on Manchester Untied shares. I think there are far better opportunities for my Stocks and Shares ISA today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

