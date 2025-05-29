Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will ‘bond vigilantes’ crash the stock market again?

Will ‘bond vigilantes’ crash the stock market again?

When governments make decisions that push up inflation or the national debt, some bond investors sell hard. This event can cause stock markets to collapse!

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The global bond market is much larger than the stock market. Global bond issuance totals roughly $300trn, while global stock markets are worth maybe $100trn. Also, bond investors — buyers of fixed-income securities — tend to be more conservative and risk-averse than share buyers.

Therefore, it’s said that while shareholders worry about the return on their investment, bondholders worry about the return of their money. And, ripples in the bond market can warn of waves swamping the stock market later.

Bond investors get nervous

When politicians make troublesome financial decisions, bond investors often scramble for the exits. These selling waves put huge pressure on governments to reverse problematic policies. Thus, bond-market disruptions can convince politicians to avoid making decisions likely to increase inflation and threaten bond returns.

This led to the description — by economist Ed Yardeni in the 1980s — of investors who sell fixed-income securities in protest against poor policies as ‘bond vigilantes’. In recent decades, it seems bond vigilantes increasingly call the shots.

When British ex-prime minister Liz Truss unveiled huge tax cuts in a mini-Budget in September 2022, UK Gilts (government bonds) fell the most in almost two centuries. This forced Truss to resign after 45 days in power, while also rattling the UK stock market.

Likewise, when President Trump unveiled huge US import tariffs on 2 April, US Treasury yields soared and share prices plunged. Within a week, bond ructions caused Trump to suspend new tariffs for 90 days. Afterwards, Trump described bond markets as ‘yippy’ (nervous).

‘Sell America’

Shareholders panicked during April’s bond scare and stock-market plunge, but the S&P 500 has since recovered to within 3.8% of its record high.

However, Wednesday, 21 May saw soft demand during a 20-year Treasury auction, with global investors perhaps growing wary of owning US assets. The S&P 500 immediately dived 1.6% after this latest bond wobble.

Yearly Treasury issuance was $4.5bn in 2007 and $30bn this year, with the ratio of US debt to GDP soaring from 35% to almost 100% over this period. This year, the US will pay a record $1trn in debt interest. And with tax cuts coming, the US budget deficit will rise from this year’s estimate of 6.4%. All bad news for bonds — and shares?

A stock for all seasons?

Clearly, share owners are paying closer attention to recent weakness in bond markets. Also, given higher market volatility, some investors are cutting back on US assets. But billionaire Warren Buffett — the world’s greatest investor — once warned to “never bet against America”. And I see shares in Buffett’s highly diversified, $1.1trn conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) as well-placed to ride out coming storms.

As well as a massive stock portfolio packed with blue-chip firms, Berkshire generates huge cash flow from its powerful insurance operations. It also owns over 180 different companies, in sectors including consumer goods, energy, manufacturing, and railroads. This makes the group incredibly widespread across the US economy.

Even better, Berkshire has $347bn in cash. Therefore, if stock markets crash, then the company can buy quality assets at discounted prices. Of course, in sustained market meltdowns, few firms would emerge unscathed — plus Buffett himself is retiring this year.

My family portfolio has owned Berkshire shares since November 2022 for the long term. Indeed, if prices slump, we may well buy more!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Berkshire Hathaway shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 dividend stock the hottest one to watch in June?

| Alan Oscroft

This FTSE 250 stock has been down in the dumps for some time now. But could June's full-year results mark…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Investing in IAG shares five years ago would have likely felt very risky. However, the stock has surged from its…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

With a new £1.54bn deal and 78% forecast annual earnings growth, is it time for investors to consider this FTSE 250 defence star?

| Simon Watkins

Despite a doubling in the price of this FTSE 250 defence firm, I think its huge forecast earnings growth makes…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

These 2 dividend stocks have yields above 10%! Could they deliver £2k of annual passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the potential benefits -- and risks -- of two high-yielding solar energy dividend stocks as part of…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Buying 25,641 Lloyds shares gives investors dividend income of £920 this year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones anticipates a steady stream of dividends and growth from his Lloyds shares in the years ahead. They offer…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

1 world-class AI stock to consider buying in June

| Ben McPoland

Looking for a top-notch artificial intelligence stock to buy in June? Our writer thinks this one, trading at a reasonable…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in June, with news expected

| Alan Oscroft

We might not have much in the way of FTSE 100 company results coming our way in June, but these…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months this dirt-cheap FTSE growth share could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought this FTSE 100 growth share was ripe for a recovery, but it has been a rotten investment…

Read more »