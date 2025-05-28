Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 630%, this FTSE 250 bank is moving closer to the FTSE 100

Up 630%, this FTSE 250 bank is moving closer to the FTSE 100

This FTSE 250 bank hasn’t made headlines in recent years but its share price has gone from strength to strength. Dr James Fox explores why.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It may surprise you to hear that the 114th largest company listed in the UK is Lion Finance Group (LSE:BGEO), formerly known as the Bank of Georgia Group. As its ranking suggests, it’s a constituent of the FTSE 250 — the 101st-350th largest companies on the stock exchange.

However, it’s not hard to imagine this bank even reaching the FTSE 100 one day. The stock’s surged 630% over the past five years, and is up 72% over the past 12 months.

Could it really happen?

A Georgian bank on the FTSE 100 would be impressive and a little eye-opening at the same time. Impressive to see that a bank from a relatively small post-Soviet country — and one of my favourite places to visit — has obtained a market-cap to rank it among the top companies in the world.

But also eye-opening in that it potentially highlights the relative decline of the FTSE 100. Twenty years ago today, the automatic entry point for the index was around £2.6bn. Today, that figure’s around £3.9bn — not a huge difference over two decades.

So could Lion Finance really be promoted to the FTSE 100? Well, the stock’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios for 2025, 2026, and 2027 stand at 4.9 times, 4.6, and 3.8 respectively. These multiples are significantly lower than the typical FTSE banking sector averages, which currently range between seven and 11 times depending on market conditions. This suggests that Lion’s undervalued relative to its peers.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) are projected to grow strongly, from £13.46 in 2025 to £17.52 in 2027, reflecting solid profitability growth. Additionally, Lion maintains a healthy dividend policy, with dividends per share increasing from £3.02 in 2025 to £4.07 in 2027, and a payout ratio around 22%-23%. This is a very sustainable position.

This combination of undervalued earnings and attractive dividends suggests that Lion Finance could trade with higher valuation multiples. In fact, assuming earnings forecasts are correct, it would trade within 5% of the current FTSE 100 benchmark in 2027. This calculation assumes the stock still trades at 4.9 times forward earnings at that point. I think FTSE 100 accession could be possible before the end of the decade.

But it’s Georgian…

I love Georgia. Genuinely one of my favourite places. However, banks reflect the health and stability of the domestic economy. And while the Georgian economy has been very strong in recent years, it’s a less developed market than the UK.

It’s also a country that is increasingly politically polarised. The ruling Georgian Dream party appears to be moving Tbilisi away from European member state accession and potentially closer to Moscow.

Collectively, these features mean investors are unlikely to want to pay a premium, or even the same price for a Georgian bank as they would for a British bank. Currently, Lion Finance is around 35%-45% discounted versus most FTSE 100 banks.

It may stay this way given the geopolitical concerns, but this also means that geopolitics could be a cause for optimism. I actually sold my shares sometime before the election in 2024. That was a mistake in hindsight, but I’d forecast a more challenging reaction to the election outcome.

Right now, I’m watching from the sidelines.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Try this quick 5-step passive income stock checklist today

| Alan Oscroft

I like my passive income stock picks to score as high as they can on my five-step checklist. Let's see…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested with Warren Buffett 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, short term opportunities might come and go. But the long term…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

These FTSE 250 stocks are red hot! Time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two mid-cap stocks that have massively outperformed the FTSE 250. Can the momentum continue for the…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

These 3 fast-growing UK stocks all have P/Es under 10! Are they unmissable bargains? 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones plucks three UK stocks from the FTSE 100 whose shares have soared in recent years, yet still look…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should investors pass on Lloyds shares for this lesser known bank?

| Dr. James Fox

With Lloyds shares not as cheap as they were and Dr James Fox on the lookout for undervalued financial stocks,…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares are still too cheap! Here are 2 to consider

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 has been in relatively fine fettle in 2025. But our writer reckons there are still few bargains…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Here’s where the NatWest share price could end 2025

| Dr. James Fox

The NatWest share price has reached new heights as the government has reduced its stake in the bank. But can…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares 5 years ago would have generated total dividend income of…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was wildly impressed by the recent performance of Aviva shares, and that was before he totted up the…

Read more »