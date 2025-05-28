UK market revival: amid policy shifts, a Stocks and Shares ISA could empower retail investors

Mark Hartley considers how a Stocks and Shares ISA could help investors capitalise on the UK market bounceback and aim for long-term growth potential.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

After years of challenging conditions, the UK government has turned its attention toward reviving the nation’s capital markets. For retail investors, this could be a golden opportunity to harness the power of a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Many UK investors fail to appreciate the advantages of this cost-effective investment vehicle, with a £20,000 annual tax-free allowance. Especially as the government proposes policy changes that could have dire consequences for long-term investors.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

ISA changes: an opportunity disguised as reform?

UK policymakers are considering a revamp of the ISA system, including reducing the allowance for Cash ISAs to £4,000 — or at least that what some newspaper have reported. This is likely an attempt to make investment-based ISAs seem more attractive. While the idea has drawn criticism — with some suggesting it could confuse or even alienate savers — the underlying message is clear: the government wants more capital flowing into UK shares.

Overall, I think that’s good for the market, even if it pressures those unfamiliar with investments.

And as pension funds increasingly ignore the public market, Stocks and Shares ISAs may become one of the few remaining ways to support UK-listed companies. Sure, institutional outflows may depress valuations in the short term — but they also give retail investors more opportunities to capitalise on.

Cheap valuations, rich opportunities

Despite the Footsie’s recent recovery, UK shares overall continue to trade at a discount to their US and European peers. Many fundamentally sound businesses remain overlooked, with low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and generous dividends.

Take Ibstock (LSE: IBST), for example. The 126-year-old brickmaker is facing short-term pressures due to a sluggish housing market, but its long-term fundamentals remain solid. It operates in a sector that’s core to national infrastructure and with housing demand far outstripping supply, the need for building materials isn’t going away.

Despite a bumpy 2024, analysts expect earnings to rebound sharply in the next two years. Net sales are forecast to rise 9.5% a year going forward, with EBITDA expected to reach £125.8m by 2027 — a £33.6m increase.

Of course, its performance is closely tied to the cyclical UK housing market, so it’s vulnerable to economic downturns and rising interest rates. Not to mention the rising cost of energy and raw materials — all of which could hurt profits and threaten dividends.

Still, it boasts a healthy balance sheet with a forward dividend yield of over 5% and a strong position in the UK’s decarbonising construction sector. At current levels, I think the stock looks undervalued. For ISA investors seeking both income and long-term price growth, it could make a decent addition to consider for a diversified portfolio.

The case for long-term optimism

The UK market still struggles with high-profile companies choosing to list in New York rather than London, and trading volumes for mid-cap names have declined. But that negativity may now be priced in — or even overdone.

With reforms on the table, attractive valuations and fresh investor interest in ISAs, the building blocks for a recovery are taking shape. The FTSE’s recent record highs are, in my opinion, just the beginning. For investors thinking long term, a Stocks and Shares ISA could be the best way to reduce tax while supporting Britain’s share market revival.