£10k in savings? Here’s how it could be used for a 4-figure second income

Jon Smith explains how a second income can be built up over time to yield strong results, with reinvestment being a key factor in making it work.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Having savings in the bank is great. But with surplus money that isn’t needed for a rainy day, keeping money on a cash account might not be the best move. Instead, these funds can be used for generating a second income via the stock market. If an investor had £10k to deploy, here’s a potential strategy worth considering.

Getting the basics right

The idea revolves around reinvestment. What I mean by this is when an investor buys a dividend share and receives an income payment, a decision needs to be made. Either the money gets spent, or it can be used to buy more of the same stock. If the latter is chosen, it can speed up the process of generating a large second income further down the line. Of course, this takes patience and discipline, but it can make a big difference over time.

Another important concept is time. Making a significant amount of money for a second income derived from the stock market doesn’t happen overnight. Those that preach get-rich-quick schemes need to be very careful. In my experience, it takes time to build up a portfolio. Yet, this isn’t a bad thing, as it allows a more diversified pot of stocks to be created.

One contender

One stock that an investor could consider including in this strategy is Investec (LSE:INVP). The specialist bank and wealth manager has experienced a 3% share price fall in the past year. The current dividend year is 7.15%, well above the FTSE 250 average.

I think it’s a good income share because it’s underpinned by solid financial performance. The latest annual report showed a 7.8% rise in operating profit, passing £1bn for the first time. Thanks to this, the dividend for the full-year was hiked from 34.5p the year before to 36.5p. The fact that the management team used some of the profits to pay out to shareholders shows that they have this as a focus.

I think Investec could slot in nicely in a long-term income portfolio. It has been paying out a constant dividend for over a decade. Even during the pandemic it continued to make payments, which is noteworthy.

It’s true that one risk is its exposure to South Africa. Some may view operations over there as potentially unstable due to the political or economic situation over there. Yet even with this, the UK business can (and does) help to diversify geographical concerns.

Talking numbers

If an investor was smart in the stocks selected, I think a blended average yield of 7% is realistic. If the dividends were reinvested, after six years the total pot could be worth £15.2k. In the following year, this could make £1,064. Of course, this isn’t guaranteed. But it shows the potential for the monetary possibilities.