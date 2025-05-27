Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up to 78p a share! How much longer might Lloyds shares trade for pennies?

Up to 78p a share! How much longer might Lloyds shares trade for pennies?

Lloyds shares are flying! Are they a good buy today and will they break the £1 mark soon? Here’s what our Foolish author reckons.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At 78p a pop, Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) boasts the second-cheapest share price on the FTSE 100. The share price is an arbitrary number, of course. It doesn’t reflect the actual value I get from buying it. But it’s rare that a company as old, as large and as prominent as the black horse bank still has shares that trade for pennies. 

The key detail for budding investors is that the shares are on a tear and — I think — may not be bought for a single pound coin for very much longer. 

Good, good news

The surge began shortly after the pandemic when the shares leapt nearly three times in value on the back of higher interest rates. When rates are high, banks like Lloyds can find a lot of room to manoeuvre between the rate they borrow at and the rate they lend at. 

Higher margins lead to higher earnings that have been used on share buybacks and a weightier dividend which, all else being equal, tends to push the share price up. Rates are expected to stay high in the coming years too. Gilts indicate so, at least, with 10-year gilts up to around 4.7% now. 

Other good news for Lloyds has come more recently on a brewing scandal. It has been dragged into the courtroom in a car finance case. One worst-case scenario puts the bank on the hook for a £4.6bn fine – that’s more than it earned last year! 

Lloyds hasn’t escaped punishment yet (no verdict has been reached), but CEO Scott Nunn is confident there has been no mis-selling of car loans. After he said there was “no evidence of harm”, the shares jumped 5% in a day.

One downside for an investor considering the stock is its valuation. Lloyds shares used to look cheap below the 50p mark. At fresh highs of 78p? Not so much. The price-to-earnings ratio has grown to over 12. That’s the priciest of the ‘big five’ banks. NatWest at nine times earnings and Barclays at eight times earnings both look inexpensive by comparison. 

Analysts are cool on the stock too. Of the 19 analysts covering Lloyds, 11 have it down as a Hold. The average price target is 80p, only a couple of pence from its current value.

Prediction time

Even the most bullish of these only predict a 95p price target over the next 12 months. Not a single one is expecting it to break the £1 mark!

Lloyds may stop trading in pennies in the near future, but it will have to defy the analysts’ predictions to do so. 

I believe an investor who wants a solid dividend stock with good long-term prospects should consider Lloyds for their portfolio. As for when it will stop trading in pennies, I expect it to happen in the coming years. Though I’ll side with the analysts on this one and predict the £1 mark isn’t getting broken in the next 12 months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

£5k invested in the highest-yielding FTSE 100 stocks could make this much passive income…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how a passive income portfolio could be constructed using the highest-yielding options on offer, but notes the…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT for its 2 favourite FTSE dividend shares. Here’s what it told me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns to AI to suggest some dividend shares for his consideration, and gets some results he doesn't completely…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How a second income from high-yield UK dividend stocks could help an investor retire early

| Mark Hartley

Building a second income through FTSE 100 dividend shares could be a way to retire early. And compounding plus reinvestment…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks that have rocketed more than 100% in 2025! 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at three red-hot growth stocks that have more than doubled this year to see if…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 marvellous market leaders to consider for passive income

| Paul Summers

Dividends are never guaranteed. But Paul Summers thinks these three stock market juggernauts are worth considering by investors who want…

Read more »

Woman painting a Warhammer model
Investing Articles

2 brilliant FTSE growth stocks I’m considering buying back for good

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers ponders whether he should welcome two great FTSE companies that served him well back into his portfolio. What…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Do National Grid shares look like they’re worth me buying at just under £11 after 2024/25 results?

| Simon Watkins

National Grid shares have risen a lot since June, which begs the question of how much value is left in…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested 5 years ago in this FTSE 100 passive income superstar is worth now…

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial giant has been one of the top passive income generating stocks in any major FTSE index,…

Read more »