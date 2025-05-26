Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Bought Adobe stock with £5,000? Here’s what it might be worth in 12 months…

Adobe’s stock price has struggled to keep up with the S&P 500 over the last five years, but could its fortunes turn around? Here are the latest forecasts.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Anyone who invested in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock over the last five years is likely disappointed. While the share price hasn’t collapsed, an 8% increase versus the S&P 500‘s 117% is definitely underwhelming. However, while the stock price hasn’t moved much, the underlying business has continued making progress. And subsequently, shares are now trading at around half their historical valuation on a price-to-earnings basis.

So does this mean Adobe’s a screaming buy right now? Let’s take a look at what the experts are saying.

Growth on the horizon

As of May, there are 41 institutional investors closely watching this business. And right now, 28 of these believe Adobe stock is worth buying with an average share price forecast of $490. That’s about 17% higher than current levels and implies a £5,000 investment today would grow into £5,850 by this time next year.

So what’s driving this bullish sentiment? There are a lot of factors at play right now. One that seems to be grabbing a lot of investor attention right now is the group’s foray into artificial intelligence (AI). In September 2023, Adobe commercially launched its Firefly tool – an AI generator for images, videos, audio and vectors.

Since then, Firefly, along with other newly-launched AI tools, have built a recurring revenue stream of $125m as per the latest results. That’s hardly significant in the context of Adobe’s $21.5bn total sales. But AI income’s expected to double in 2025 before surging even higher over the next few years. And with other AI features and tools being integrated across its industry-standard Creative, Document and Experience Cloud suite of tools, the value proposition for customers seems to be on track to rise considerably.

What could go wrong?

Financially speaking, Adobe appears to be in tip-top shape. A 90% gross profit margin is exceedingly rare. And its recurring revenue model paves the way to impressive free cash flow generation that management has been using to invest in R&D as well as buy back shares. In fact, the group’s shares outstanding have declined by almost 10% over the last five years.

However, like all businesses, Adobe has its weak spots. Considering the speed at which companies like Microsoft and Alphabet (Google) have monetised AI tools, Adobe seems to be moving relatively slowly with its own products. The impact of this is only compounded by slowing growth in its flagship Creative Cloud tools.

With free or cheaper alternatives to Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Acrobat, the firm seems to be losing its technological moat. That’s especially so among individual creators and smaller businesses.

Yet one of the most prominent concerns among analysts today is the ongoing legal battle with the US Department of Justice that kicked off in June 2024. Adobe has been accused of deceiving customers by hiding subscription cancellation fees. And it’s said to have been making the entire process deliberately convoluted to prevent customers from leaving.

If the legal battle ends unfavourably, beyond the financial penalties, the reputational damage will likely create fresh opportunities for competitors to steal market share.

With all this in mind, Adobe, while looking relatively cheap, doesn’t tempt me right now. There’s simply too much external uncertainty for my tastes. But should the firm accelerate its AI monetisation and prove its value to customers over free alternatives, I may have to reconsider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Adobe. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

