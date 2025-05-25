Want to build a million pound SIPP within 25 years? Here’s how!

Christopher Ruane explains in practical terms how a SIPP could go from a standing start now to a seven-figure valuation down the road.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The idea of retiring as a millionaire has its own appeal, in terms of financial security, even if one does not necessarily want a champagne-quaffing lifestyle. But is it really possible to turn a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) from having nothing in it to boasting a seven-figure valuation in just 25 years?

Yes, it is. Here’s how.

How to aim for a million

The growth (or lack of it) in a SIPP can be worked out fairly easily. How much you put in matters, and so does the compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Even beyond what you put in, though, there may be extra money to invest.

Most people are unable to withdraw SIPP funds before a certain age. So, as well as the money you put in, there may be additional money available to invest, for example, because you have sold some shares for more than you paid, or earn some dividends that you then compound to buy more shares.

Doing that, investing £900 each month and compounding at 10% annually, the SIPP should be worth £1.1m after 25 years.

Setting realistic goals

Now, in fairness, while a 10% CAGR may not sound much, it is actually quite challenging.

Remember that this is an average over a quarter of a century, a time period when there may be some very bad times in the market as well as hopefully some excellent ones.

Still, in the current market, I do think it is achievable. By carefully selecting the right shares to buy and hold, paying close attention to and managing risks, focusing on likely returns and not being too greedy, I think a smart investor can try to achieve a 10% CAGR.

One share to consider

Part of the risk management I mentioned involves diversifying the SIPP across a range of companies.

For now, though, I will highlight one share I think SIPP investors should consider both for its long-term dividend and income potential: Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX).

The FTSE 100 insurer has a progressive dividend policy, meaning it aims to grow the payout per share each year. I think this is attractive, particularly given that it already yields 8.6%. This is as long as it is able to deliver on its dividend policy (that is never guaranteed for any company).

The prospects for share price growth could become more mixed. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to what will happen in future, but Phoenix’s five-year share price growth of 7% is modest. The FTSE 100 index is up 45% across that time frame.

Still, the share has leapt 14% since last month and I think the long-term investment case is attractive. Phoenix has a large customer base, multiple well-known brands, and expertise in a complex area of finance.

Like all shares, it carries risks. For example, a severe property downturn could cause it to have to revalue its mortgage book, potentially eating into profits.

But, on balance, I feel Phoenix is worth considering with the long-term approach a SIPP enables.